Chitrangda Singh's ethereal white bralette-lehenga set is worth a fortune, here's what it costs

When Chitrangda Singh is not winning our hearts with her performances, she is impressing us with her traditional wardrobe. And the 44-year-old actor's latest look in an ethereal white lehenga is a testament to this statement. As the festive season approaches close, her embroidered lehenga should feature on top of your traditional wardrobe mood board. Read on to know its price.

Bollywood's favourite stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar's Instagram account posted pictures of Chitrangda wearing a bespoke white lehenga worth more than ₹3 lakh. The actor's photos have been doing rounds on the internet, and she looks like a pretty dream in it.

Chitrangda's lehenga is from the shelves of the Indian clothing brand Torani. It is a perfect look for a day pooja at your home or for attending your best friend's wedding festivities. You can also pick this look for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year.

Chitrangda wore a white intricately embroidered lehenga set that featured a spaghetti-strapped choli, a layered skirt and a zari dupatta. The strappy bralette-style blouse came with a plunging neckline and was adorned with off-white embroidery all over.

The star teamed the blouse with a heavy-embroidered lehenga decorated with off-white threadwork and lace borders attached to the hem. Chitrangda completed the look by draping a sheer dupatta on her shoulders that came with matching lace borders and embellishments.

Chitrangda carried a white and gold embroidered potli bag with her look. She chose a heavy gold choker necklace featuring colourful stones with matching drop earrings and rings for accessories.

Open middle-parted locks, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, sharp contour, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes completed her glam.

If you wish to include the blouse the lehenga set in your wardrobe, we have found the details for you. The bralette-style blouse is worth ₹24,000, and the lehenga is available for ₹2,25,000.

The Swetah Doria Hansini Bralette(torani.in)

The Neera Advaita Lehenga Set(torani.in)

This white lehenga gets our stamp of approval and should definitely be a part of your traditional closet. It will surely make heads turn the next time you are attending a celebration.

What do you think of Chitrangda's look?

