Dia Mirza is effortless beauty in a pastel pink cut-out dress

Dia Mirza believes in keeping it minimal and comfortable. The actor, who is known for advocating for sustainable approaches for the environment, believes in the same ideology when it comes to fashion as well. Dia believes in keeping it sustainable, style and environment-friendly. On multiple occasions, Dia has been spotted speaking of the benefits of being in sync with nature, and how sustainable fashion is better for the body as well. Dia, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From the six yards f grace to lehengas to casual dresses, there is nothing that Dia cannot ace.

On Wednesday, Dia shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us fresh fashion goals. Dia drove our midweek blues away with the pictures of herself decked in a casual ensemble perfect for a day out in the sun. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Aje and picked a stunning pastel pink dress for the pictures. Amidst a stunning backdrop of a pool, lined with greenery, Dia posed for the pictures. The dress, featuring sleeveless details, cut-out patterns at the sides of the waist and pleat details below the waist till the ankles, hugged Dia’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. “A working day is always more beautiful when it is in the arms of nature,” Dia referred to the shoot location as she captioned her pictures.

In pastel pink wedges with ankle straps, Dia further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney, Dia wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a side part as she smiled for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, dia opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In –nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Dia looked stunning as ever.