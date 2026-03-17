Dino Morea at 50 proves age is just a number with charismatic 'OG supermodel' ramp walk and ripped abs: 'Forever hot'
50-year-old Dino Morea flaunted his sculped abs in an unbuttoned sherwani look. Diet Sabya and fans crowned him 'forever hot and OG of all OG supermodels'.
In an industry obsessed with the 'next big thing', Dino Morea just reminded everyone why the originals are irreplaceable. On March 15, the actor and model turned the ramp into a masterclass in timeless charisma while walking for fashion designer Gopi Vaid. Also read | Dino Morea shows off his killer biceps at 50 and how he trains for them in a new post.
The appearance is creating buzz on social media, not just for the fashion, but for the sheer audacity of the 50-year-old looking like he hasn't aged a day since his Raaz era (He was seen with Bipasha Basu in the 2002 film).
Dino Morea's look
At Gopi Vaid's fashion show, Dino didn't just walk – he commanded the space in a gold-tissue ethnic ensemble. He sported an unbuttoned, open-front sherwani featuring intricate embroidery. Foregoing a traditional kurta, Dino showcased his sculpted abs, proving his fitness game remains elite. He completed the look with a matching cream-toned draped pair of trousers that allowed for a fluid, effortless stride and a heavy statement necklace added a regal touch to the bare-chested aesthetic.
Dino Morea's walk: the 'OG supermodel' vibe
Unlike the often stiff walks of modern influencers-turned-models, Dino’s presence was pure personality. He punctuated his walk with a playful wink and a blow of a kiss to the cameras. His ramp walk was was all charm over clinical perfection — a hallmark of the 90s supermodel era.
'Uno reverse to ageing'
In a March 16 Instagram post, pop culture and fashion based Instagram account, Diet Sabya, set the tone by labelling Dino 'forever hot' and the 'OG of all OG supermodels', triggering a wave of nostalgia from followers.
The comments section featured comments like, "He said Uno reverse to ageing." A comment on Diet Sabya's post also read, "Dino, Milind Soman… they don’t make them like this anymore." Someone also wrote, "Drooling... only millennials can clap harder on this! Gen Z will never understand this feeling."
The consensus? While the new generation of models is talented, the vibe Dino brings — a mix of rugged masculinity and polished grace — is a rare commodity. By maintaining a physique and an aura that competes with (and often surpasses) men half his age, Dino Morea isn't just staying relevant — he's setting a new gold standard for what 50 looks like in the spotlight.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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