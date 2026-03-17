Dino Morea at 50 proves age is just a number with charismatic 'OG supermodel' ramp walk and ripped abs: 'Forever hot'

The appearance is creating buzz on social media, not just for the fashion, but for the sheer audacity of the 50-year-old looking like he hasn't aged a day since his Raaz era (He was seen with Bipasha Basu in the 2002 film).

In an industry obsessed with the 'next big thing', Dino Morea just reminded everyone why the originals are irreplaceable. On March 15, the actor and model turned the ramp into a masterclass in timeless charisma while walking for fashion designer Gopi Vaid. Also read | Dino Morea shows off his killer biceps at 50 and how he trains for them in a new post.

Unlike the often stiff walks of modern influencers-turned-models, Dino’s presence was pure personality. He punctuated his walk with a playful wink and a blow of a kiss to the cameras. His ramp walk was was all charm over clinical perfection — a hallmark of the 90s supermodel era .

At Gopi Vaid's fashion show, Dino didn't just walk – he commanded the space in a gold-tissue ethnic ensemble. He sported an unbuttoned, open-front sherwani featuring intricate embroidery. Foregoing a traditional kurta, Dino showcased his sculpted abs , proving his fitness game remains elite. He completed the look with a matching cream-toned draped pair of trousers that allowed for a fluid, effortless stride and a heavy statement necklace added a regal touch to the bare-chested aesthetic.

'Uno reverse to ageing' In a March 16 Instagram post, pop culture and fashion based Instagram account, Diet Sabya, set the tone by labelling Dino 'forever hot' and the 'OG of all OG supermodels', triggering a wave of nostalgia from followers.

The comments section featured comments like, "He said Uno reverse to ageing." A comment on Diet Sabya's post also read, "Dino, Milind Soman… they don’t make them like this anymore." Someone also wrote, "Drooling... only millennials can clap harder on this! Gen Z will never understand this feeling."

The consensus? While the new generation of models is talented, the vibe Dino brings — a mix of rugged masculinity and polished grace — is a rare commodity. By maintaining a physique and an aura that competes with (and often surpasses) men half his age, Dino Morea isn't just staying relevant — he's setting a new gold standard for what 50 looks like in the spotlight.

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