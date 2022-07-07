Disha Patani sizzles in a pastel pink saree, silver bralette. Pics inside

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with every snippet from her fashion diaries on er Instagram profile. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire, Disha knows how to deck up in an outfit and make it look better. Disha, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots in stunning attires. Disha also occasionally shows us how to do saree fashion right by decking up in the six yards of grace. Disha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself from her fashion diaries and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Disha, a day back, decided to make her fans drool yet again with a slew of pictures of herself looking ethereal in the six yards of grace. Ditching casuals, Disha decided to play muse to fashion designer house Falguni Shane Peacock and picked a pastel pink saree. Disha teamed her stunning saree with a silver bralette. The saree featured details in pink threads all throughout and hugged Disha's shape and showed off her curves. With a pink flower emoticon in the caption, Disha shared her pictures from the photoshoot. Disha's boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff's comment summed up our feelings for the pictures - "Sooo pretty," Ayesha dropped by to write this.

Disha, styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, wore her tresses open in wavy curls and a side part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Séverine Perina, Disha decided to go for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick, Disha was ready to make fashion traffic come to a standstill.