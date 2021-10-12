Esha Deol, in a 11k Kurta, sets festive fashion goals higher

The Navratri festivities have made its way into the homes of the celebrities. The nine-day long festival, dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga is celebrated all over the country with a lot of grandeur and pomp. The festival kickstarted on October 7 and will go on till October 15.

Esha Deol is also basking in the festive vibe. The actor turned Instagram red with a set of pictures of herself and they are just too drool-worthy. In the pictures, Esha gave her Instagram family a sneak peek of how she is celebrating the sixth day of Navratri and we are taking notes of her festive fashion.

For the fashion photoshoot, Esha played muse to the designer house Shades of India and picked a traditional ensemble to match the festivities around her. In the red salwar suit, Esha looked every bit stunning. In the pictures, Esha can be seen posing with her dupatta flying in the wind.

The red kurta is handwoven with contrasting silk piping details. In puff sleeves, the kurta consists of printed cuffs. Accompanying the picture, Esha also wrote a few words about what the colour red represents to her – “The colour red is considered very auspicious in our culture. It signifies both beauty and fearlessness.”

Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Kareen Parwani, Esha accessorised her look with classic gold and red jhumkas from the house of Kiara Jewellery. She pulled her hair back in a clean bun and added a red bindi to add to the festive vibes.

The kurta adorned by the actor is attributed to the designer house Shades of India. The designer house is known for their works in textile crafts, handwoven fabrics and intricate details. The kurta is priced at ₹11,000 in the designer house’s official website. Take a look: The kurta is priced at ₹11,000 in the designer house’s official website(https://www.shadesofindia.com/)

Esha wrapped her post saying, “Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil. She gives us the strength to fight our inner demons and slay our fears.” The actor gave us major festive fashion goals.

