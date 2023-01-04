Fashion tips to match your attire with your thoughts

Styles are never constant and currently, it is the fashion age of dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist with a refined sense of luxury and one that will not sacrifice comfort. Amidst all the new age definitions of fashion, some are opting for sustainable style which uses slow design or the practices ingrained in Indian society since ages that subtly hint towards sustainable practices from the consumer’s end.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dipti Tolani, Founder of Salt Attire, talked about tips to match your attire with your thoughts and said, “Fashion has always been a mode of self expression and over the years has morphed into a huge aspect of how we communicate our thoughts and emotions. Self awareness is crucial in order to indicate our thought process via our clothing. Most importantly, people should accept the fact that while a certain “look” might work for someone else, it might not necessarily work out for you. How we dress is a huge part of our personality and we must inwardly and outwardly be comfortable with both.”

He suggested, “Visual representation in terms of colours, silhouettes and finesse stems from our perception of the event we are getting dressed for. From the amount of importance that situation holds for us to the amount of effort we’re willing to put in to look the part is directly related to the final outcome. - For instance, a sharp look in tailored silhouettes and bold colours might indicate confidence and the need to achieve certain goals they have set out for themselves. - The only thing one needs in order to match their thoughts to their attire is clarity on what they want to project to the outside world and to choose their colours and silhouettes accordingly.”

Sharing his opinion on the same, Samast Ahlawat, Founder of Prabhu Bhakti, said, “In this materialistic world, we are surrounded by influencers whether celebrities or movie stars who influence our everyday lives. Similarly, our internal values are influenced by what we are surrounded with and our shopping habits. Admit it, a true believer of god finds it super easy to be seduced by buying a T-Shirt printed with God’s name than going to temple every day.”

He asserted, “Spiritual jewellery must be worn with an idea to instill healthy traits while contributing towards amplification of beauty quotient. Some stones like ruby, sapphire, silver adornments or even evil eyes don’t make you look out of place. However, it strikes a perfect balance between the inner self and outer beauty. The energy of clothes depends on a variety of factors such as colour, design and print. The purer these factors, the more virtuous the final product will be. Clothes in peaceful colours attract spiritual and positive vibrations. In addition, natural dyes in positive colours, in general, attract good vibrations, manifesting spirituality into fashionable clothes.”