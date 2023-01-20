From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, who wore what at Anant Ambani’s bash?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s engagement bash was a star-studded affair on Thursday. Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a fun-filled engagement ceremony held in their Mumbai residence Antilia. The Ambani family posed for pictures outside their residence post the engagement ceremony in stunning ensembles and greeted their fans. A month back, Radhika and Anant had their roka ceremony in a temple in Rajasthan, post which they were welcomed back to Mumbai in a grand way. Thursday night in Antilia was a star-studded night with the A-listers of Bollywood dropping by to share their wishes and greetings to the newly-engaged couple. From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood came down to wish the couple with happiness and togetherness.

Deepika and Ranveer posed for the cameras as they held hands together and looked stunning as usual. Deepika decked up in a red silk saree with golden zardosi details at the borders. In heavy golden embroidery work, she looked super stunning. Ranveer, on the other hand, complimented his lady in a black sherwani with heavy sequin details throughout. The couple looked right out of the pages of a fairytale.

Deepika and Ranveer posed together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a white ensemble as she posed for the paparazzi outside Antilia before getting inside to share her greetings with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Katrina decked up in a white satin top and layered it with a sheer white shrug. She added a long and flowy white skirt with silver stripe details.

Katrina looked pretty in white.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai attended the engagement bash with daughter Aaradhya. The actor looked stunning as usual in a green salwar suit with heavy golden zari details throughout. Aaradhya decked up in a ivory white salwar with silver embroidery work, and added a sheer ivory white dupatta across her shoulders.

Aishwarya posed with her daughter.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan attended the ceremony together, Gauri and Aryan posed for the cameras. Gauri looked stunning in a silver sequined long gown with a silver dupatta, white Aryan looked dapper in a black shirt and a black sequined jacket, layered with black trousers.

Gauri and Aryan posed together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twinned in lehengas for the engagement bash. While Janhvi decked up in a silver sequin lehenga, Khushi looked stunning in a sheer white lehenga. The Kapoor sisters held hands and posed together for the cameras.

The Kapoor sisters looked pretty in lehengas.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in a silver sequin salwar suit, paired with a white handbag with feather details. In sleek silver jewellery, she accessorised her look.

Sara posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday reflected her bubbly side in a white lehenga with a plunging neckline, teamed with a white satin skirt and a sheer white dupatta with white zari details.

Ananya smiled with all her heart.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

