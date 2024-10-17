Hansika Motwani shares glimpses of ‘new beginnings’ as she performs Griha Pravesh puja with husband in stunning saree

Hansika Motwani has recently embarked on an exciting new chapter in her life. Along with her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, she has moved into a beautiful new home, and fans are thrilled to share glimpses of their journey. The Koi Mil Gaya actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares snippets from her daily life with her Insta family. (Also read: Disha Patani looks like she stepped straight out of a Barbie box in stunning corset mini dress and sneakers. Watch ) Hansika Motwani shares joyful moments from her Griha Pravesh celebration on Instagram(Instagram/@ihansika)

Hansika Motwani celebrates Griha Pravesh

On Wednesday, Hansika delighted her followers with a sweet surprise on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures from her Griha Pravesh ceremony, captioned "New beginnings." The first image features her performing the Griha Pravesh Puja, embracing the traditional rituals with grace. In another snapshot, she is seen entering her new home hand-in-hand with her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. In yet another photo, Hansika looks absolutely radiant and joyful in a stunning green bandhani saree, posing with a big smile in her lovely new space.

Decoding her stunning saree look

For the special occasion, Hansika adorned herself in a traditional six yards of grace. Her saree featured a striking green shade adorned with enchanting Bandhani prints all over. The golden embellishments and intricate zari borders added a touch of glamour. She draped the saree gracefully, allowing the pallu to elegantly fall from her shoulders. To complete the look, she paired it with a contrasting Rani pink blouse, creating a stunning colour combination.

She accessorised her look with traditional, opulent jewellery, including a gold choker necklace, multi-layered jhumka earrings, and red and golden stacked bangles adorning her wrist. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a middle-parted, sleek bun, she perfectly completed her ethnic look.

About Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani debuted as a child actor in Hindi cinema before rising to stardom in Telugu and Tamil films. She became a star heroine with her successful debut in Deshamuduru and has appeared in hits like Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Singam II and Maan Karate. After marrying Sohael Khaturiya in 2022, she took a break from films and is currently participating in the Dhee program on Telugu TV.