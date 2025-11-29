Influencer Brigette Pheloung turns heads in Elsa-like blue inflatable dress for Thanksgiving

Influencer Brigette Pheloung just took Thanksgiving fashion to new heights in her stunning blue inflatable latex dress. The 28-year-old, who had asked her followers to “expect the unexpected” this year, certainly lived up to the hype, as per People magazine. Brigette Pheloung wore an inflatable blue latex dress.(Instagram/@acquired.style)

Brigette Pheloung’s blue inflatable latex dress

Fashion influencer Brigette Pheloung arrived in a blue inflatable latex dress to meet her family for a Thanksgiving meal. In her blue outfit, Pheloung almost looked like Elsa from Frozen. The 28-year-old showed off the inflatable dress in a video on Instagram. “Showing up in style,” she wrote.

“I am doing something custom, and I am very excited," Pheloung earlier told People regarding her Thanksgiving plans. "I feel like every year I take it to the next level,” she added.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez gives a glimpse into her Thanksgiving celebration: ‘These are a few of my favorite things…’

Brigette Pheloung’s Thanksgiving outfits

In the past, Brigette Pheloung had worn a $9,000 Parker Zinn cable-knit ballgown, a merino wool dress Kathryn Hahn previously sported. She also rocked the 2007 Holiday Barbie Christmas look.

“I loved the idea of repeating [an outfit worn by] a Holiday Barbie. After looking at all the iconic ones, I thought the 2007 one was perfect,” Pheloung had told the outlet at the time.

She wore a wool gown that went viral on the internet. Later, Pheloung got in touch with Undone founder Kate March, who made clothing items for Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Fox. March created a life-size version of the festive doll outfit, which ultimately cost $6,000.

One might as well say that Brigette Pheloung’s Thanksgiving fashion choices are nothing short of an extravaganza. Pheloung has been surprising her relatives at family holiday celebrations since 2021, per People.

Also read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave Mumbai airport together, adding fuel to dating rumours after Saiyaara

Brigette Pheloung on sharing clothes with her twin

Brigette Pheloung told People that she shares most of her outfits with her twin sister Danielle. She said she often borrows Danielle’s clothes. “Whenever I need something, she's just a 10-minute walk away, and I grab it," Brigette said.

“We bounce ideas off of each other, and we help each other with creative ideas and filming and everything,” Danielle added.