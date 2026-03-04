Irfan Pathan, wife Safa Baig at Arjun Tendulkar pre-wedding bash wear chic looks with expensive luxury watches worth...
Irfan Pathan's wife and former model Safa Baig turned heads as she joined him at Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding bash. See both their stylish luxury watches.
Irfan Pathan and his wife, Safa Baig, made a stunning appearance at the star-studded pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 3. The couple turned heads with regal ethnic ensembles and striking luxury timepieces. Also read | Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations
The pre-wedding bash, hosted by Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, saw the 'who's who' of the cricketing world in attendance. However, Irfan and Safa Baig stole the spotlight with their fashion choices and high-value accessories.
Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig's regal and timeless outfits
Irfan looked dapper in a light blue kurta-pyjama set, which he layered with a textured, floral-patterned Nehru jacket. The metallic sheen of the jacket added a modern, sophisticated touch to his traditional look, perfectly complementing his groomed beard and sleek hairstyle.
Safa, who is rarely seen in the public eye, exuded grace in a shimmering olive-green abaya-style gown. The outfit featured delicate ruffles and a matching silk head scarf that framed her face perfectly. Her makeup was kept dewy and minimal with soft pink lip and subtle eyeliner, allowing her natural glow and accessories (including a statement diamond necklace) to take center stage.
The luxury watches
While the outfits were a masterclass in elegance, the real talking point of the night was the couple’s choice of luxury watches. Both Irfan and Safa wore high-end Rolex timepieces, valued at over ₹44 lakh combined.
Safa was spotted wearing a Rolex Lady-Datejust President 28mm (Ref. 279178-0015). This exquisite piece is crafted in 18ct yellow gold and features a striking silver-diamond dial and a signature president bracelet. The timepiece is valued at approximately ₹33.17 lakh on the brand's official website, making it a true collector's item.
Matching his wife’s luxury, Irfan sported a Rolex Datejust 41mm with a fluted bezel. His version featured a vibrant blue dial with diamond hour markers and a classic Jubilee bracelet. This specific configuration, per the official website, is priced at approximately ₹11 lakh.
About the event
The festivities were part of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations for Arjun Tendulkar, who is reportedly set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026. The guest list included other cricket legends like Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, all coming together to celebrate the union of the Tendulkar and Chandhok families.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar
