Kangana Ranaut picks a simple pink kurta set to visit temples, forts in Chittorgarh: See pics

Kangana Ranaut travelled to Rajasthan recently with her family. The actor visited Chittorgarh during her trip and shared the pictures on Instagram. She chose a simple pink kurta set for the occasion. Scroll down to see photos from Kangana's holiday album. Kangana Ranaut travelled to Chittorgarh recently.

Kangana Ranaut's visit to Kuldevi and Meera Bai Temple

In Chittorgarh, Kangana visited the Kuldevi Temple, Chittorgarh Fort, Meera Bai Temple, and Meera Bai's Palace. The post features moments from her trip to the city, including the actor exploring the fort, marvelling at its architecture, holding her nephew Ashwatthama in her arms, and sitting in peaceful contemplation inside a temple.

Kangana wrote about her experience of visiting the temple, “In Mira Bai’s temple, Lord Krishna’s Pratima is worshipped with a small murti of Meera Bai in his feet. I sat there and meditated when I opened my eyes I realised Krishna’s Pratima has pale/white skin not his usual dark skin, very delicate feminine bones and facial features also straight long light brown hair. Then I looked at Mira Bai and realised they both are the same person. In that temple probably Krishna is worshipped in Mira’s form. This visual moved me so deeply that my face was full of tears. She was not Mira she was Krishna.”

Decoding Kangana Ranaut's ensemble

Kangana chose a blush pink kurta set for her visit to the Meera Bai and Kuldevi temple. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Heena Kochhar. The gorgeous ethnic outfit is named after the actor - it is called Kangana. Adding the suit set to your collection will cost you ₹55,000.

Kangana Ranaut's kurta set is worth ₹55,000.

The kurta is made from a soft pink tissue fabric and features gold sequin embroidery done in intricate floral designs, zari embroidery, golden tassel gota work on the cuffs and hem, side slits, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a relaxed fit. She paired it with a soft pink weave tissue salwar adorned with similar work done on the calves and hem.

Kangana completed the ensemble with a soft pink organza odhani draped on the front. For accessories, she chose embroidered juttis, jhumkis, and a choker necklace. Lastly, a half-tied hairdo, blushed cheeks, and soft pink lips rounded off the glam picks.