Kareena Kapoor wore dress worth more than 40k to attend Inaaya's birthday party with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor attended Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 7th birthday bash on Sunday. The actor's husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, were also present at the party. She wore a white midi dress for the occasion. Read on to know its price details. Kareena Kapoor attends Inaaya Kemmu's birthday bash.

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's dress?

For Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter's birthday party, Kareena embraced the cottagecore aesthetic in a white Zimmermann dress. The ensemble is available on the Editorialist website. While it originally cost USD 955 ( ₹80,026), it is now available at a discounted price of USD 544, which is approximately ₹45,577.

Kareena Kapoor's dress is available at a discounted price.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's Zimmermann look

The white Zimmermann dress features a turtle neckline with an elasticated bodice, a cinched waist, full-length sheer sleeves, gathered cuffs, and a calf-length flowy skirt. Kareena wore a white spaghetti-strap slip dress underneath the sheer silk blend outfit. Lastly, the polka dot embroidery added details to the otherwise plain look.

Karena styled the elegant ensemble with stylish accessories, including a black Givenchy G Hobo medium handbag, beige slingback block heels, gold statement earrings, and Celine sunglasses. She tied her hair in a pulled-back, sleek ponytail. Lastly, the actor chose a no-makeup makeup look using a berry-toned lip tint, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor recently completed 25 years in the industry. To celebrate the actor, PVR Cinema organised a film festival in her name. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Hansal Mehta's movie, The Buckingham Murders. It was released in theatres on September 13. Apart from Kareena, the film also had Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Assad Raja in pivotal roles.