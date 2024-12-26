Kiara Advani's dress from Christmas celebration with Sidharth Malhotra is elegant and timeless with a sultry twist
Kiara Advani's stylish polka-dot dress for Christmas 2024 will provide you with endless outfit inspiration; here's the price, brand and other details.
Kiara Advani's bold black-and-white dress flowed effortlessly to the floor in a picture as she hugged actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. 'Merry Christmas from us to you," read the caption of their joint Instagram post. Read on to know all about Kiara's back-exposing look for Christmas 2024. Also read | Kiara Advani serves a bombshell moment in bodycon dress worth ₹1.75 lakh: See pics
Kiara makes a case for open-back outfits
Celebrities aren't only choosing backless outfits for fancy red carpet outings. Just take it from Kiara Advani, whose latest look showcased how stars are repping the growing trend in their day-to-day lives. To be clear, backless dresses and tops are by no means a new trend but Kiara's sultry dress once again shows how the timeless silhouette cycles in and out of style every few years in different iterations.
What Kiara Advani wore for Christmas 2024
Kiara chose an eye-catching white-and-black polka dress from Mango. The sleeveless dress featured a V neck, thin straps and crossover straps on the back exposing most of her back. It featured a fitted yet flowy, draped design and also came with a small triangular cutout on the front. The actor added Christmas cheer to her polka-dot look with bright red nails, lips and a pair of red earrings. Kiara's Mango dress costs ₹9,490.
Celebs acing polka-dots
Recently celebs from Hollywood and Bollywood have donned polka-dots of all sizes. In September, actor-singer Lady Gaga made a fashion-forward appearance in a black mini dress with a white polka-dot pattern. It featured long, slightly flared sleeves and a similarly flared mini skirt.
More recently, actor Sonam Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai for an outing with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. She wore a flattering black-and-white polka dot dress from the designer label Bella Freud. Full-length sleeves, puffed shoulders, a round high neckline, a fitted bodice, a flowing skirt and a maxi length added a feminine elegance to the ensemble.
