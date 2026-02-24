Kokilaben Ambani celebrates her 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green chiffon saree instead of heavy, embellished drapes

In a series of pictures shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update on February 24, the grand matriarch was seen seated comfortably. The intimate glimpses from the celebration highlighted not just her outfit, but also her dignified presence and gentle smile that instantly lit up the frame.

Draped in a delicate chiffon saree, she proved that a minimal ensemble can be just as striking as the most opulent couture creation. Let's take a closer look at what she wore.

Kokilaben Ambani, mother of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the revered matriarch of the Reliance Industries family, celebrated her 92nd birthday with quiet grace and understated elegance. Staying true to her timeless aesthetic, her birthday look was a beautiful reminder that simplicity never goes out of style.

Draped in a soothing lime-green chiffon saree, Kokilaben Ambani showed that heavy embellishments and statement jewels aren’t essential to make an impact. The lightweight fabric, enhanced with a subtle golden border, flowed gracefully around her, creating a soft and elegant silhouette. The airy texture of chiffon added fluidity to the drape, while the pastel hue lent a refreshing and calming appeal to her overall look.

How she styled it She paired the saree with a matching blouse and minimal jewellery, choosing refinement over extravagance. A simple chain, delicate earrings, and a traditional red bindi completed her ensemble. Her neatly tied-back hair and natural makeup further accentuated her graceful features.

While Ambani family celebrations are often synonymous with grandeur, designer ensembles, and dazzling diamonds, this appearance stood out for its refreshing restraint. There was no over-the-top styling or elaborate accessorising, just a classic saree worn with confidence and poise.



About Kokilaben Ambani Kokilaben Ambani, born in 1934 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is the matriarch of the Ambani family and the widow of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries. After marrying Dhirubhai in 1955 and briefly living in Aden, Yemen, she played a key supportive role as the business empire grew.

Following his death in 2002, she mediated the high-profile dispute between her sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, leading to the 2005 demerger of the Reliance group. She is also associated with philanthropic initiatives, including the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, and remains a respected figure in Indian society.