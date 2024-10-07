Kriti Sanon's unexpected airport look delivered an elegant power-dressing moment. Watch

Kriti Sanon’s stand-out style makes her an iconic fashion diva. Her style repertoire is a muse for anyone looking to diversify their wardrobe. The actor’s fashion range is extraordinary, from looking elegant in traditional wear to acing bold prints. Kriti Sanon stunned in a three-piece suit for the airport look. (Instagram/@bollywoodchronicle)

For her recent airport look, she opted for a gingham suit, straying from the conventional breezy airport outfits. Whatever look Kriti Sanon delivers, you can be sure it's never boring, and always exudes unmatched confidence with a glamorous finesse. Let’s decode Kriti’s airport look.

More about Kriti’s look

Kriti Sanon wore burgundy tie and shoes for a pop of colour in her monochrome outfit.(Instagram/@bollywoodchronicle)

Kriti Sanon’s airport look gave fans a strong power-dressing moment. She redefined the rules, showing that power dressing isn’t limited to formal occasions; it can even make a statement at the airport. She wore a black gingham three-piece suit, effortlessly owning the boss babe moment.

The actor wore a nice tailored blazer with broad lapels. Her v-shaped waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg trousers matched and coordinated with the blazer well, all in the cohesive gingham check pattern. The shirt underneath had crisp collars, making up for a formal neckline.

Again keeping up with her coordinating style, her floral burgundy tie complemented the pointed-toe stiletto heels. Tying her hair back in a sleek high ponytail, golden ear hoops, and soft makeup, this look turned heads. Her airport look proved that formal attire can be effortlessly incorporated into traditionally casual OOTD settings, like traveling.

About her work front

Kriti Sanon’s filmography includes several nuanced characters. She made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. The actor was last seen on screen in the Rajesh Krishnan-helmed Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Currently, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming thriller Do Patti, where she will share the screen with Kajol. Kriti Sanon bagged the national award for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

