Lindsay Lohan shares dreamy Doha pics on Instagram, thanks Qatar for a ‘special experience’

Lindsay Lohan, who attended the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 in Doha last week, has thanked Qatar for a “wonderful stay and such a special experience”. Lindsay Lohan in Doha, Qatar. (Instagram/lindsaylohan)

The Freakier Friday star shared a warm, emotional post dedicated to Qatar on Instagram.

“Qatar, you were magic. Lunch, laughter, sunshine, and a little sparkle at the Gold Souq… thank you @visitqatar for a wonderful stay and such a special experience,” she wrote.

She shared several photographs of herself exploring the city, dressed in soft cream tones and surrounded by Doha’s iconic architecture and waterfront views.

Lindsay Lohan’s Doha visit

In one of the images, Lohan is seen walking through a grand white corridor with arched pillars, detailed mosaic flooring, and hanging lanterns. She wore a flowing beige gown, with her long blonde hair flowing over her shoulders as she looked up at the arches above her.

Another image featured her by the waterfront, with sunlight bouncing off the waves behind her. She can be seen strolling along the promenade wearing the elegant gown, paired with slim sunglasses, giving fans a glimpse of Doha’s peaceful coastline.

She also posted a vibrant lunch spread, including fresh fruits, desserts and Middle Eastern dishes, echoing the “lunch, laughter, sunshine” from her caption.

Star power at Fashion Trust Arabia 2025

Lohan’s Doha trip was mainly for the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 on November 21. Also present at the awards ceremony were Gisele Bündchen and Emma Roberts.

During the star-studded event, Lohan wore a deep brown velvet gown with a jewel-embellished strapless neckline.

As per Daily Mail, the 39-year-old “dazzled fans with her striking appearance.”

Also Read: Smart earrings, rings and watches: Fitness wearables get a fashionable upgrade

Lohan on beauty, glow, and rumors

Despite comments about her youthful looks, Lohan has kept things honest. In a previous interview, she denied undergoing cosmetic surgery, instead crediting her radiance to skincare and wellness.

“Everyone does Botox,” she admitted, before sharing simple habits like carrot-ginger juice, green tea, water, and ice-cold face dips.

“I’m a big pickled beets person… I put them in almost everything,” she told Elle.

Also Read: Miss Jamaica health update 6 days after her shocking fall from Miss Universe 2025 stage: She is still in hospital

FAQs

1. Why was Lindsay Lohan in Qatar?

Lindsay Lohan visited Doha, Qatar to attend the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 awards ceremony. During her stay, she explored the city, enjoying local experiences, and visited the Gold Souq.

2. What did Lindsay Lohan say about her trip to Qatar?

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Qatar, you were magic”.

3. What outfit did Lindsay Lohan wear during the Fashion Trust Arabia event?

Lohan wore a strapless deep brown velvet dress from The New Arrivals, featuring a jewel-embellished neckline, which earned huge praise from fans and fashion watchers alike.