‘Beauty in pleats’: Madhuri Dixit gives the elegant Indian drape a fun twist with embroidered denim saree look | Pics

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Madhuri Dixit chose a custom look crafted by designer Mayyur Girotra. The custom six-yard is a denim-and-tissue appliqué embroidered number that captures the essence of Indian craftsmanship and pairs it with the aesthetics of a modern woman. Praising the drape, Madhuri captioned the photos, “Beauty in the pleats, magic in the mood.”

On June 3, the star shared pictures of her fashionable saree look from another promotional event, and once again, her custom saree is captivating the internet. She wore a unique denim appliqué saree. Let's break down the details of her eye-catching ensemble:

Madhuri Dixit's sartorial game stays unmatched! The 59-year-old star is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Maa Behan, with costars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, and for each outing, she has pulled out one incredible and experimental saree look after another.

The saree is a pre-pleated number featuring a neatly tucked front and a pallu draped over the shoulder, both showcasing intricate tissue appliqué work in a floral pattern. While the saree comes in a light blue denim shade, the embroidery is done in gold, green, light pink, dark pink, and green hues, adding a pop of colour to the basic denim blue.

Madhuri styled the saree with a blush pink silk blouse featuring a V neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored silhouette. The gold threadwork on the borders and the colourful floral appliqué elevate the overall look of the ensemble.

The styling Madhuri chose standout jewels and accessories to make heads turn in the denim saree look. In her hand, she carried a Ruhani handcrafted bag by designer Meera Mahadevia, embellished with intricate gems and details. Meanwhile, for her ears, she chose gold chandbalis decked with tiny pearls and precious stones. A gold bracelet and a statement ring gave the finishing touch.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, Madhuri opted for a fuchsia-pink lip shade, a light pink eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam.