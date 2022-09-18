Madhuri Dixit, in a pink chiffon saree, is dressed as a daydream

Madhuri Dixit is the ethnic queen. The actor always ensures to make her fans drool to her snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor is also known for putting her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. From the six yards of grace to dressing up as the boss lady in a pantsuit, or showing us how to look festival-ready in an ethnic ensemble, Madhuri can do it all. Madhuri's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fashion photoshoots and they always manage to give fashion police a run for money. The actor’s fashion snippets are inspo for us, and they always mane fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to merge comfort and style so effortlessly.

Madhuri, a day back, made our weekend better with a set of pictures of herself looking like a dream. The actor ditched casual and formal attires and picked the six yards of grace for the weekend photoshoot. For the pictures, Madhuri played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and picked a chiffon saree from the shelves of the designer. Madhuri draped the pink chiffon saree featuring intricate patterns in shades of yellow and white, and pink zari details at the borders. She teamed it with a blouse featuring geometric patterns in shades of pink, black and white. With the pictures, Madhuri also expressed her love for sarees. “Saree = emotion,” she wrote in the caption. Well, we agree with her. Take a look at the pictures here.

Madhuri further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver oxidised earrings with pink stones, silver oxidised bangles and a statement ring, from the shelves of Silver Streak Store. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she looked every bit stunning. Assisted by makeup artist Billy Manik, Madhuri decked up in pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi.