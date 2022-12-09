Malaika Arora walks into Friday mood in an easy breezy white co-ord set

Malaika Arora’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day. From casual ensembles to festive attires to slaying it in style in stunning gowns with embellishments for cocktail parties, Malaika's sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make us drool. Malaika is often spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi and each time she manages to set the fashion bar higher with her ensemble of the day. Malaika is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast. Malaika is spotted on a regular basis in front of her yoga studio in Bandra, either getting out of the studio or walking inside in style. Her athleisure diaries also manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the morning routine in style.

Malaika, on Friday, walked into the weekend mood and set the mood for the upcoming weekend. The actor was photographed in Khar where she posed for the cameras in a stunning ensemble. Keeping up with the Friday mood, Malaika picked a white co-ord set for the day. The actor decked up in a white cropped top featuring a plunging neckline and puffy full sleeves. Her top also featured pleat details at the neckline. She further teamed her top with a pair of high-waisted white joggers with pockets and pleat details below the waist. With her phone in one hand, Malaika waved at the cameras before getting into her car. Take a look at her attire here:

Malaika posed for the cameras(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and white sneakers. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup look, Malaika complemented her attire for the day. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick, as she posed for the pictures.