Marathons are having a Gen Z moment: Running shoes worth adding to your cart By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I am pretty sure it is not just my Instagram feed that is filled with people running marathons, sporting number bibs pinned to their chests and trying to get that perfect race-day picture. They post Stories, clock anything from 2 km to 23 km, and document their journey to becoming their fittest selves. Whether this is a quarter-life crisis or a genuine passion for running is debatable. But one thing I do know is that if you are planning to take up running, your shoes deserve more thought than your next Instagram caption. Because while the race-day pictures might last forever on your feed, the wrong pair of running shoes can make every kilometre feel like a struggle. Whether you are a beginner working towards your first 5K or someone already eyeing longer distances, the right pair should suit your training needs, fit comfortably and feel supportive on the run. Here are six running shoes worth considering before you hit the track. Why is everyone suddenly running? Running has become about more than just fitness. It is also a way to meet people, build a routine and work towards a goal that feels tangible. Run clubs offer a social alternative to solo workouts, while race-day bibs and finish-line pictures provide a very Instagram-friendly record of all those kilometres. Strava's 2025 Year in Sport report found that the share of Gen Z runners recording marathon participation on its platform increased by 33% compared with 2024. Gen Z runners were also 75% more likely than Gen X to say a race or event was their main motivation for exercise. These are global platform findings rather than India-specific figures, but they point to the growing appeal of races among younger runners. Of course, you do not need to sign up for a 42.2 km marathon to join the movement. Starting with short, manageable runs and building up gradually is a perfectly sensible approach. Before getting carried away by your favourite runner's gear haul, remember that the best running shoe is the one that fits your feet and suits your training, not necessarily the one that looks best in a race-day photograph. 5 women's running shoes to consider

If you prefer your running shoes to look sporty without being too loud, this black-and-magenta pair is worth a closer look. The darker base gives it a versatile appearance, while the magenta detailing adds a pop of colour to your workout wardrobe. ASICS offers running shoes across different categories, so check the exact model name and specifications on the product listing before buying. Pay attention to cushioning, intended use and fit rather than assuming every shoe from the brand is designed for the same distance. Best for: Runners drawn to this colourway who want to explore an ASICS option for regular training. Before buying: Verify the exact model, cushioning, sizing and intended running distance.

2 . Skechers women's Consistent purple running shoes Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Who said running shoes have to be black, white or neon? This purple Skechers pair brings a little personality to your activewear rotation. The Consistent range includes models with features such as a mesh upper and cushioned insole, although you should confirm the specifications of this exact version on the listing. A breathable upper and comfortable fit are useful considerations for regular workouts, but colour alone should not decide your purchase. Check whether the shoe feels secure around your heel and midfoot while leaving enough room for your toes. Best for: Runners who want a colourful option for regular workouts. Before buying: Verify the exact model version, cushioning features, size chart and return policy.

If you are getting into running, a dedicated road-running shoe is a more sensible starting point than choosing fashion sneakers simply because they look sporty. Nike's Downshifter range is worth exploring if you are looking for a shoe to evaluate for everyday road-running sessions. The key distinction is between footwear for shorter, easy runs and a shoe that meets your needs for high-volume marathon training. Do not assume one pair will work equally well for every distance. Best for: Beginners comparing road-running shoes for shorter runs and everyday training. Before buying: Confirm that the listing is for the women's Downshifter 14 and review its current specifications and fit.

If you are getting more serious about your running routine, the Velocity NITRO 4 is worth investigating. PUMA lists NITROFOAM cushioning and a PUMAGRIP outsole among the features of this model, making those details useful points of comparison when evaluating running footwear. That does not automatically make it the right choice for every runner. Cushioning preferences, foot shape and training goals matter, and the shoe should feel comfortable at the pace and distance you intend to run. Best for: Regular runners comparing a more performance-oriented daily trainer. Before buying: Check the current model's specifications, fit and price against other shoes in the same category.

For runners who prioritise a more cushioned feel, the GEL-NIMBUS range is worth investigating. Check the manufacturer's listing for the exact model's specifications, particularly if you are considering it for regular longer runs. A premium running shoe can make sense for someone who trains consistently and likes how it feels, but a higher price does not guarantee a better experience for every runner. Fit, comfort and personal preference still matter. Best for: Runners looking to explore a premium, cushioning-focused option. Before buying: Confirm the exact GEL-NIMBUS 28 women's version, its fit and current specifications. Try it on before relying on it for long training sessions. How to choose running shoes without regretting your purchase 1. Start with your running goal A shoe for occasional short runs may not be the same one you want for consistent long-distance training. If you are preparing for a half-marathon or full marathon, look for a model designed for repeated longer-distance training and consider advice from a specialist running store. 2. Prioritise fit over aesthetics A colour combination might catch your eye, but fit should decide the purchase. Your heel should feel secure, your midfoot should not feel squeezed, and your toes should have room to move. A useful general guide is to leave roughly a thumb's width at the front, although the ideal fit varies by foot shape and shoe. 3. Think about cushioning and support Some runners prefer a softer, more cushioned feel, while others prefer a firmer, more responsive ride. Your running style, comfort preferences and training needs all matter. If you have recurring discomfort or need specific stability features, consider professional advice instead of choosing based on a product description alone. 4. Check the return policy Sizing differs between brands and models. Review the seller's return or exchange conditions before ordering, and check whether your preferred colour and size are available. 5. Break them in during training, not on race day Give yourself time to assess how the shoes feel on shorter runs before relying on them for a major event. A shoe that looks promising online still needs to feel right on your feet in motion. Choose your running shoes for your feet, not your Instagram grid: From the black-and-magenta ASICS pair to the purple Skechers option and the more performance-oriented PUMA Velocity NITRO 4, these five models offer different options to explore. But do not buy a shoe just because your favourite running influencer wears it. A beginner working towards a first 5K and a runner training for a full marathon can have very different footwear needs. Compare specifications, check the fit and choose a pair that suits your goals and budget. And yes, do take the finish-line picture. Just make sure the shoes that got you there were chosen for your feet, rather than for how well they matched your running outfit. Similar stories for you: I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring I bought 2 black flared bottoms for dance workshops and would wear them again

Running shoes: FAQs How do I choose running shoes as a beginner? Start with your running goals, budget and foot comfort. Look for a shoe designed for your intended surface, make sure it fits securely and leave enough room for your toes. Should I wear new running shoes on race day? It is better to test them during training first. This gives you time to identify rubbing, discomfort or sizing issues before a long run or race. How much space should running shoes have at the toes? Roughly a thumb's width of space at the front is a useful starting point. Your toes should not feel cramped, and your heel should remain secure. Are all running shoes suitable for marathons? No. Shoes vary in cushioning, fit and intended use. Choose footwear that suits your training volume and distance, and test it during training before race day.