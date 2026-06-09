Mary Jane Sneakers are fashion's favourite shoe trend right now: From Puma Speedcat to Adidas Samba, 6 stylish picks

The Mary Jane shoe has a surprisingly long history. What started as a simple, practical shoe style has transformed into one of fashion's most recognisable silhouettes. Mary Jane inspired sneakers for women (Myntra) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The original Mary Jane became popular in the early 1900s, inspired by children's footwear styles featuring a rounded toe and a single strap across the top of the foot. The name itself comes from a comic strip character named Mary Jane from Buster Brown, a popular early 20th-century comic series, where the character was often illustrated wearing the signature strapped shoes.

For decades, Mary Janes were associated with school uniforms, children's shoes, and classic dressing. But fashion has a habit of bringing back the past—and the Mary Jane slowly evolved from a nostalgic style into a fashion statement.

The first major comeback happened when designers began reimagining the silhouette for women’s wardrobes. The shoe moved beyond its schoolgirl image and became a symbol of playful, feminine style. From platform versions to patent leather styles, Mary Janes became a favourite among those who loved vintage-inspired dressing.

Now, the trend has entered its newest chapter: Mary Jane sneakers.

The rise of balletcore, nostalgic fashion, and the demand for comfortable everyday footwear has pushed this hybrid style into the spotlight. Instead of choosing between a pretty flat and a practical sneaker, fashion lovers are embracing shoes that combine both.

The current sneaker landscape is also moving away from oversized, chunky designs towards slimmer, more refined silhouettes. The popularity of retro sneakers like the Adidas Samba OG and Puma's sleek lifestyle shoes has helped create space for this softer sneaker movement.

Brands like Puma have tapped into the trend by blending sporty heritage with ballet-inspired details, while Adidas Sambas have shown how a low-profile, vintage sneaker can become an everyday fashion essential.

What makes Mary Jane sneakers stand out is their versatility. They bring the femininity of ballet flats, the nostalgia of vintage shoes, and the comfort of sneakers into one wearable style.

How to style Mary Jane Sneakers? These are versatile pairs. You can team them with straight-leg jeans and relaxed denim, mini skirts and dresses, wide-leg trousers, office-friendly co-ords and everyday casual outfits.

The rise of Mary Jane sneakers is part of a larger shift in footwear, where fashion is moving towards styles that feel nostalgic, versatile, and wearable.