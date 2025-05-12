Menu Explore
Mira Rajput's off-white Chanderi silk kurta set is the perfect traditional summer look for your closet; it costs…

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
May 12, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Mira Rajput attended a concert wearing an off-white embroidered kurta set, which costs ₹48k and is perfect for summer. She styled it with a clutch and mules.

Mira Rajput recently attended a concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. For the occasion, Mira, who is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, chose a simple yet gorgeous off-white Chanderi silk suit set. The ensemble is a perfect traditional look for the summer season. Scroll down to know how much it is worth.

Mira Rajput dazzles in an off-white Chanderi silk kurta set.
Mira Rajput dazzles in an off-white Chanderi silk kurta set.

Mira Rajput in a Chanderi silk kurta set

The videos shared by paparazzi pages showed Mira Rajput arriving at the concert, dressed in a simple off-white embroidered kurta set. She accessorised the ensemble with elegant additions like a luxurious Andiamo Long Clutch by Bottega Veneta and black peep-toe Blondie Mules adorned with a gold G logo by Gucci. The highlight of her look was the blinding emerald and diamond earrings she wore to add a pop of colour.

What is the price of Mira Rajput's ensemble?

Details of Mira's outfit were shared by an Instagram page called the Bollywood Women Closet. Per the fashion handle, Mira wore an Off-White Straight Hem Kurta Set from the shelves of the Indian label called Kora. Per the Ogaan India website, the outfit will cost you 48,200.

The price of Mira Rajput's ensemble.
The price of Mira Rajput's ensemble.

All the details of Mira's ensemble

The off-white suit set features a kurta, pants and dupatta embroidered all over with cotton trellis appliqué work and highlighted with shimmering sequins. The kurta has a round neckline with a slit in the front, quarter-length bell sleeves, scalloped design on the trims, and a relaxed fitting. Mira wore it with a cotton slip. 

The off white cotton narrow pants also feature the appliqué work, sequin embroidery, and a see-through scalloped hem. The waist is elasticated at the back and has drawstrings in front for a better fit. It also has side pockets. Lastly, the off white silk chanderi dupatta with all-over round buti design, scalloped organza at the edges, and highlighted with sequins and beads rounded off the look.

With her long locks tied in a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo, Mira chose minimal makeup to style the suit set. She opted for blushed cheeks, feathered brows, glowing skin, glossy pink lips, and a hint of mascara on the lashes. 

