Miss Grand Thailand contestants' rain dance during finale goes viral, reminds fans of Katrina Kaif. Watch
During the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 finale, the contestants gave a vibrant performance that included a rain dance segment and received varied feedback.
The 14th edition of the Miss Grand Thailand has been in the limelight recently. After a video of contestant Kamolwan Chanago's veneers falling off live on stage went viral, a new video of the opening show from the finale night is now circulating online.
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Led by Miss Grand Thailand 2025, Sarunrat Puagpipat, aka Gotchabell, the Miss Grand Thailand contestants gave a high-octane performance during the finale. The video was shared by Gotchabell herself on March 29. “Opening Show Miss Grand Thailand 2026 #missgrandthailand #gotchabell,” she captioned the clip.
Miss Grand Thailand dance performance goes viral
The opening show of the 2026 edition of Miss Grand Thailand featured energetic performances from the contestants. One unexpected element of the show was the rain dance that drenched the beauty queens, leaving viewers stunned. While Gotchabell wore a heavily embellished, strapless mini dress, the other contestants wore red mini-length ensembles. Check out the video below:
How did the internet react?
The performance garnered mixed reactions from the internet. While one Instagram user praised the contestants and wrote, “Miss Grand Thailand 2026 just redefined pageant production with an opening that was nothing short of cinematic,” another commented, “The choreography, the energy, the precision…so good.”
Some netizens were also reminded of Indian actor Katrina Kaif after seeing the performance. One wrote, “It's a copy of Katrina Kaif's Dhoom Machaale Song, and most of the Indian Reality shows have already done such rain dances,” and another commented, “Dhoom 3 Katrina Kaif.”
The Kamolwan Chanago incident
For the uninitiated, during the preliminary competition of the pageant on Wednesday, Kamolwan Chanago, Miss Grand Pathum Thani, was delivering her introduction when her veneers suddenly slipped off. The now-viral video showed Kamolwan confidently introducing herself on stage. However, midway through her speech, her veneers fall out.
However, rather than running offstage, without skipping a beat, Kamolwan turned herself away from the cameras, fixed her veneers, and completed her speech. Her bravery didn't go unnoticed, and the audience began to cheer loudly. Spurred on by the applause, she then confidently strutted forward to complete the rest of her rampwalk routine. Striking a pose in her shimmering evening gown, Chanago even mustered a smile for the camera. The internet, too, cheered and praised her confidence.
Meanwhile, the reigning Miss Grand Thailand is Pattama Jitsawat of Chonburi, who was crowned on March 28, 2026, at the MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall in Bangkok. She will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant, which will be held in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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