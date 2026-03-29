Miss Grand Thailand contestants' rain dance during finale goes viral, reminds fans of Katrina Kaif. Watch

The 14th edition of the Miss Grand Thailand has been in the limelight recently. After a video of contestant Kamolwan Chanago's veneers falling off live on stage went viral, a new video of the opening show from the finale night is now circulating online. Miss Grand Thailand contestants' rain dance during finale goes viral.

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Led by Miss Grand Thailand 2025, Sarunrat Puagpipat, aka Gotchabell, the Miss Grand Thailand contestants gave a high-octane performance during the finale. The video was shared by Gotchabell herself on March 29. “Opening Show Miss Grand Thailand 2026 #missgrandthailand #gotchabell,” she captioned the clip.