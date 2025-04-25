Myntra Big Brands Bash: Up to 80% off on apparel, footwear, makeup, jewellery, and more

Time to create more space in your wardrobe as Myntra is celebrating Big Brands Bash wherein you can get discounts across categories. From apparels, footwear, jewellery to all things beauty, you can get up to 80% off. The Myntra Brands Bash starts today and will go on until April 27, 2025, so, time to start shopping right away. Myntra Big brands bash starts today

The sale caters to reckoned brands like H&M, Mango, Levi's, Nike, Lakmé, and much more. Along with lucrative discounts, shoppers also get assured cashback on UPI payment and 10% instant discounts on all credit purchases made using HDFC, Federal Bank and BOBCARD.

So, start adding to your cart.

Women apparels at up to 80% off

Refresh your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends in women’s apparel at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80%! From chic tops and dresses to stylish ethnic wear, Myntra’s Brands Bash Sale is your go-to destination for premium styles at unbeatable prices. Hurry, shop now before your favorite picks run out!

Men apparels at up to 80% off

Upgrade your style game with up to 80% off on men’s fashion! Explore a wide range of branded shirts, jeans, jackets, and more at unbeatable prices. Whether you're dressing for work, casual outings, or a night out, the Myntra Brands Bash Sale has something to suit every vibe and budget.

Kids apparels at up to 70% off

Dress up your little ones in style with Myntra Brands Bash Sale! Enjoy up to 60% off on a wide range of kids' apparels, including adorable dresses, comfy tees, stylish jeans, and more. Top brands, amazing deals, and endless options await—refresh your child's wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shop now and save big!

Grooming and perfumes at up to 60% off

Upgrade your grooming game with Myntra Brands Bash Sale! Enjoy up to 60% off on premium grooming essentials and irresistible perfumes. From fresh fragrances to beard care and skincare must-haves, this is your chance to stock up on top-notch self-care products at unbeatable prices. Smell great, feel confident—without breaking the bank!

Makeup at up to 60% off

It’s glow-up season with Myntra Brands Bash Sale! Discover makeup must-haves at up to 60% off—from high-performance foundations to stunning lipsticks, bold eyeliners, and more. Whether you’re aiming for a natural glow or full glam, grab your favorite beauty picks from top brands and refresh your vanity for less. Beauty steals await!

Women's footwear at up to 80% off

Step into style with stunning deals on women’s footwear—now up to 80% off! Discover heels, flats, sneakers, and ethnic pairs from top brands. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, this is your chance to score fashionable shoes without spending a fortune. It’s time to treat your feet!

Men's footwear at up to 70% off

Walk the talk with trendy and durable men’s footwear now available at up to 70% off. From sporty sneakers to formal shoes and everyday essentials, grab deals on top brands during the Myntra Brands Bash Sale. Perfect for revamping your shoe collection without going over budget. Step in before it’s too late!

Handbags, wallets, belts at up to 80% off

Add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit with handbags, wallets, and belts at up to 80% off. Discover premium styles from trusted brands at unbeatable prices in the Myntra Brands Bash Sale. From classic totes to sleek leather belts, now’s the time to elevate your accessory game in style.

Watches and eyewear at up to 80% off

Accessorize smartly with sleek watches and stylish eyewear, now at up to 80% off! Explore luxury timepieces, trendy sunglasses, and eyeglasses that complement every outfit and mood. With massive markdowns during Myntra’s Brands Bash Sale, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your essentials in both function and fashion.

Jewellery and home decor at up to 80% off

Sparkle and shine at home and beyond with elegant jewellery and charming home décor items at up to 80% off! From statement pieces to cozy accents, the Myntra Brands Bash Sale brings stunning deals to elevate your space and your style. Redefine beauty and comfort with budget-friendly picks that speak luxury.

FAQ for Myntra brands bash sale When does Myntra brands bash sale begins? Myntra brands bash sale begins April 25th onward and will go on until April 27, 2025.

What is the Myntra Brands Bash Sale? The Myntra Brands Bash Sale is a limited-time shopping event where you can grab top deals and discounts on popular fashion brands available on Myntra.

What kind of discounts can I expect? You can expect up to 80% off on top brands across categories like clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty, and more.

Which brands are part of the sale? Popular brands like Nike, H&M, Puma, Roadster, HRX, Wrogn, Biba, Levi’s, and more will feature attractive discounts.

Is there an early access for Myntra Insiders? Yes, Myntra Insiders often get early access to sales and exclusive perks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.