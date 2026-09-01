Naomi Osaka stuns in dramatic newspaper-clipping robe at US Open, pays tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson

Once Osaka removed the robe, she revealed a black Nike outfit inspired by Iverson’s basketball aesthetic. She completed the look with cornrows, a hairstyle strongly associated with the NBA legend during his playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Styled by Law Roach, Osaka’s custom look was designed by New York-based label Who Decides War. The ensemble featured a grey hooded robe lined with newsprint headlines and photographs referencing Osaka ’s career, paired with a flowing white tulle skirt. The theatrical entrance was followed by a completely different on-court look.

Naomi Osaka made a striking fashion statement at the 2026 US Open, arriving at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a dramatic outfit that paid tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson. The four-time Grand Slam champion walked onto the court ahead of her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova in a hooded robe covered with newspaper clippings featuring moments from her career. (Also read: Naomi Osaka stuns in whimsical jellyfish inspired outfit at Australian Open, dedicates look to 2-year-old daughter Shai )

The outfit was Osaka’s way of bringing basketball-inspired fashion to the tennis court. Speaking about Iverson before the tournament, she called him a “trailblazer” and said she admired the way he influenced how NBA players dressed and changed conversations around fashion and self-expression in sport.

Why Allen Iverson? The inspiration came after Nike incorporated a basketball theme into its US Open campaign. Osaka embraced the idea wholeheartedly, saying, “You want basketball? I’ll give you basketball.”

For Osaka, Iverson’s influence goes beyond basketball. She has previously spoken about looking up to his approach to fashion and how he helped shift perceptions of how athletes could express themselves through clothing.

Interestingly, Osaka had never spoken to Iverson before the tournament. But after seeing the tribute, the NBA legend reacted to her look on Instagram, writing that he was a “BIG FAN” and that he could not wait to meet her.

The fashion statement was followed by a strong performance on court. Osaka defeated Anastasia Zakharova in her opening match, advancing to the second round of the US Open.