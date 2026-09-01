Naomi Osaka stuns in dramatic newspaper-clipping robe at US Open, pays tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson
Naomi Osaka made a bold statement at the US Open with an Allen Iverson-inspired ensemble, complete with a newspaper-clipping robe and signature cornrows.
Naomi Osaka made a striking fashion statement at the 2026 US Open, arriving at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a dramatic outfit that paid tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson. The four-time Grand Slam champion walked onto the court ahead of her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova in a hooded robe covered with newspaper clippings featuring moments from her career. (Also read: Naomi Osaka stuns in whimsical jellyfish inspired outfit at Australian Open, dedicates look to 2-year-old daughter Shai )
Decoding Naomi’s look
Styled by Law Roach, Osaka’s custom look was designed by New York-based label Who Decides War. The ensemble featured a grey hooded robe lined with newsprint headlines and photographs referencing Osaka’s career, paired with a flowing white tulle skirt. The theatrical entrance was followed by a completely different on-court look.
Once Osaka removed the robe, she revealed a black Nike outfit inspired by Iverson’s basketball aesthetic. She completed the look with cornrows, a hairstyle strongly associated with the NBA legend during his playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The outfit was Osaka’s way of bringing basketball-inspired fashion to the tennis court. Speaking about Iverson before the tournament, she called him a “trailblazer” and said she admired the way he influenced how NBA players dressed and changed conversations around fashion and self-expression in sport.
Why Allen Iverson?
The inspiration came after Nike incorporated a basketball theme into its US Open campaign. Osaka embraced the idea wholeheartedly, saying, “You want basketball? I’ll give you basketball.”
For Osaka, Iverson’s influence goes beyond basketball. She has previously spoken about looking up to his approach to fashion and how he helped shift perceptions of how athletes could express themselves through clothing.
Interestingly, Osaka had never spoken to Iverson before the tournament. But after seeing the tribute, the NBA legend reacted to her look on Instagram, writing that he was a “BIG FAN” and that he could not wait to meet her.
The fashion statement was followed by a strong performance on court. Osaka defeated Anastasia Zakharova in her opening match, advancing to the second round of the US Open.
Naomi Osaka’s fashion evolution
Osaka has consistently turned her Grand Slam appearances into fashion moments. Her past looks include the “Black Panther” catsuit at the 2021 French Open, the red and white Louis Vuitton ensemble at the 2021 US Open, and her floral Nike look at the 2024 US Open. Her tournament outfits have often blended sport, culture and personal storytelling, making her one of tennis’ most distinctive style stars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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