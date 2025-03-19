Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone's saree draper Dolly Jain lists 5 ways to recreate Bollywood’s most romantic saree moments

Bollywood and sarees are a match made in fashion heaven. From Kajol's dreamy saree in snowy fields for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Raveena Tandon setting the screen ablaze in that iconic yellow saree for Tip Tip Barsa Pani, and Deepika Padukone serving royal elegance in Bajirao Mastani, Bollywood has proven over and over again that a saree is always in style. (Also read: Nita Ambani at Vantara inauguration embraces India’s textile heritage in 2 breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree looks ) Celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain offers tips on recreating Bollywood's classic saree moments.(Pinterest)

However, it's not just about a beautiful saree, it's also about how you drape it. With every Indian state boasting its own unique draping style, the right drape can take six yards to the next level. Celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain has worked with several stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Nita Ambani.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she shared five ways to recreate Bollywood's most romantic saree moments.

1. Seductive red chiffon of Silsila

Rekha's stunning red chiffon saree, flowing in the Kashmiri breeze in Silsila, redefined cinematic romance. Dolly reworks this piece with subtle motifs, capturing the spirit of true love. Wrap yourself in this oldie and remember love's irresistible charm, as captivating now as it ever was.

2. Mystical white saree of Chandni

Sridevi, twirling under the moonlight in Chandni, made white the colour of purity and classic romance. Dolly suggests recreating this magic with a sheer organza saree featuring delicate pearl embellishments and a subtle shimmer, perfect for a moonlit evening

3. Bold blue saree from Kaatein Nahi Kat Te

Sridevi in Mr. India(Pinterest)

Few scenes in Bollywood are as unforgettable as Sridevi's rain-soaked blue saree in Mr. India. That moment wasn't just about romance; it was about power and seduction. Dolly reinvents this look in a shimmery blue Shantlay saree, saying, "This is for those who love drama! The right drape can transform a simple black saree into a showstopper."

4. Dreamy pastel sarees of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri Dixit, in "Hum Aapke Hain Koun.!", stole our hearts with her light pastel sarees. They whispered softly of dreams and bliss. Inspired by her delicate drapes, Dolly suggests a soft lavender chiffon saree with scalloped lace detailing. "Pastels are timeless and effortlessly romantic, this look is perfect for a dreamy garden date," she says.

5. Colourful yellow saree in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kajol's sarson ke khet saree in the iconic scene was music to our hearts in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." It was full of life and vitality, much like free-spirited, youthful love. According to Dolly you can recreate this look and conveys this energy with a lemon yellow saree, accompanied by a bright pink blouse for a playful touch. It's ideal for bold dates, capturing the essence of a shock of young energy and vivid passion.