What is the best way to shampoo your hair? Dermatologist Dr Divya Shokeen explains the sandwich method

Taking to Instagram on June 23, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon Dr Divya Shokeen shared what she believes is the best way to wash our hair . She does not mention any specific brand or product composition, leaving that to our choice. Rather, she outlines the steps to follow to achieve perfect hair after every wash.

A good hair wash is one of the simplest acts of self-care that feels wonderful when done right. Sometimes, however, it can also leave one unsatisfied with how their hair appears afterwards. But it all depends on the products used or the procedure followed.

The sandwich method for washing hair While washing hair, we often look forward to getting greater volume in the end, but that often comes at the cost of the hair looking smooth after drying. As per Dr Shokeen, the sandwich method is the most elite way of washing hair.

“I tell this to patients day in and day out, and I truly think this is the best way to get that volume that you're looking for, but at the same time, make sure that it's nice and smooth, and you don't get a bunch of flyaways,” she stated.

“It is called the sandwich method. I'm sure you've heard of it when it comes to retinoids, but I think it is way more effective when you use it with your hair,” she continued.

The sandwich method by Dr Shokeen involves using hair conditioner and shampoo together, with the shampoo coming in between two rounds of hair conditioning.

Describing the method, the dermatologist stated, “You are going to condition the entire length of your hair, but not the top of your scalp. You're going to shampoo with that conditioner still on your hair, and then you are going to wash it all off. Condition again.”

She explained that following the sandwich method while washing your hair makes sure that your cuticles are actually sealed, but also that you get rid of all of the unnecessary yeast and buildup that you have throughout your scalp without overdrying the rest of your hair.

About dermatologist Dr Divya Shokeen Dr Divya Shokeen is a board-certified dermatologist, a UCLA graduate, and the founder of OSVI Dermatology and Surgical Institute. In addition to medical and surgical dermatology, Dr Shokeen is a hair transplant surgeon specialising in non-surgical hair restoration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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