Our top 8 picks of tinted lip balms are sure to give your lips a softer touch and rich colour payoff

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 30, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Tinted lip balms combine the moisturizing benefits of a lip balm with a hint of colour, offering a natural, effortless look. Here are our top 8 picks.

Suggestions included in this article

Tinted balms are a craze in women and for the right reasons. One, tinted lip balms keep your lips softer and hydrated and two, oh so lovely colour!! Try it solo or layer it over your favourite lipstick shade for a pout-perfect lips, tinted lip balms are your go-to for any day look.

Best tinted lip balm for a colourful and hydrated lips(Pexels)
Best tinted lip balm for a colourful and hydrated lips(Pexels)

Be it a nice catchup over a brunch with your favourite ladies' gang or simply a casual day at your work, tinted lip balms can create your glam look within minutes. We have compiled a list of our top 8 picks of tinted lip balms from Myntra for you. Check out and flaunt your pout-perfect lips.

1.

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Balm
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Balm is a luxurious, lightweight balm that hydrates and enhances your lips. This lip balm is infused with nourishing oils and a sheer tint that adapts to your lips for a personalized, just-bitten glow. This tinted lip balm is perfect for on-the-go hydration, and it melts to deliver smooth, comfortable wear all day.

Specifications

Finish:
Sheer, natural tint
Texture:
Lightweight balm
Key Ingredients:
Olive, avocado, and jojoba oils
Benefits:
Hydrating, colour-enhancing, soothing
Shades Available:
Multiple adaptive tones
Skin Type:
All
Click Here to Buy

2.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm
Get a crystal-clear glow with the Estee Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm. This lip balm not only delivers a delicate wash of colour, but also revitalizes your lips. This tinted lip balm is formulated with nourishing ingredients to give your lips a plump, healthy appearance while locking in moisture. Its jewel-like sheen and smooth glide make it a makeup bag essential.

Specifications

Finish:
Glossy, crystal-like shine
Texture:
Silky balm
Skin Type:
All
Key Ingredients:
Nourishing oils and waxes
Benefits:
Moisturizing, plumping, brightening
Shades Available:
Sheer tones with shimmer
Click Here to Buy

3.

Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Lip + Cheek Tint
Get ready to glow with Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Lip + Cheek Tint. This versatile 2-in-1 tint delivers a buildable flush of colour that lasts long. Its water-based formula blends effortlessly on both lips and cheeks for a naturally radiant finish. With a lightweight, breathable feel, it offers long-lasting wear without caking or fading. Go for a subtle blush or a bolder look, this tint makes it easy to go from sheer to statement in seconds.

Specifications

Finish:
Natural, buildable tint
Texture:
Water-based gel
Key Ingredients:
Vitamin E, antioxidants
Benefits:
Long-lasting, multipurpose, non-drying
Shades Available:
Variety of sheer hues
Skin Type:
All, especially oily/combination
Click Here to Buy

4.

Turtle & Snail Cranberry Lip Tint & Balm
Say hello to juicy, hydrated lips with Turtle & Snail Cranberry Lip Tint & Balm. Combining the richness of a balm with the flattering flush of a tint, this cranberry-infused lip balm delivers nourishing colour that feels so soft and lightweight. Its all-natural formula glides on smoothly, leaving a glossy, kissable finish.

Specifications

Finish:
Glossy with a hint of tint
Skin Type:
All, especially dry lips
Shades Available:
One universal cranberry tint
Texture:
Creamy, smooth balm
Key Ingredients:
Cranberry extract, shea butter
Benefits:
Moisturizing, natural tint, antioxidant-rich
Click Here to Buy

5.

Diam Beauty Glass Tint Balm
Experience high-gloss hydration with Diam Beauty Glass Tint Balm, a crystal-clear balm that kisses your lips with glass-like shine and subtle tint. Enriched with floral oils, it smooths and softens your lips while adding a reflective finish. Wear it solo for a clean, dewy pout, or layer over lipstick for amplified brilliance. Lightweight and non-sticky, it’s the perfect hybrid between skincare and colour.

Specifications

Finish:
Glass-like shine
Texture:
Lightweight, gel-balm
Key Ingredients:
Jojoba oil, vitamin E
Benefits:
Hydrating, high-shine, softening
Shades Available:
Sheer tints
Skin Type:
All
Click Here to Buy

6.

Innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm
Get radiant-looking lips with the Innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm. Formulated with Jeju-grown ingredients, this balm gives lips a dewy glow while delivering a flush of long-lasting colour. Lightweight yet nourishing, it glides effortlessly and melts into lips for a natural, hydrated look. Perfect for no-makeup days or light makeup moments, this tint balm gives your pout a healthy shine and soft touch.

Specifications

Finish:
Dewy, sheer colour
Texture:
Soft balm
Key Ingredients:
Camellia oil, green tea extract
Benefits:
Moisturizing, smoothing, subtle color
Shades Available:
Natural pinks, corals, reds
Skin Type:
All
Click Here to Buy

7.

Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm
Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm delivers long-lasting moisture and a hint of sheer colour, making it perfect for daily wear. It conditions your lips with every application using skin-loving ingredients. Be it a no-makeup day or a minimal look, Hyphen offers hydration with style.

Specifications

Finish:
Natural tint
Skin Type:
All
Usage:
Apply generously to lips
Shades Available:
Range of nudes, pinks, and reds
Benefits:
Hydrating, nourishing, clean ingredients
Key Ingredients:
Shea butter, coconut oil
Texture:
Smooth, creamy balm
Click Here to Buy

8.

Makeup Revolution London Juicy Peptide Lip Balm
Plump, hydrate, and shine with the Makeup Revolution London Juicy Peptide Lip Balm. This tinted lip balm works double duty, boosting hydration while adding a juicy tint to your lips. Lightweight and non-sticky, it glides on smoothly and leaves your pout visibly fuller and softer. Can be worn alone or over lipstick, delivering an irresistible glow and silky feel.

Specifications

Finish:
Glossy tint
Texture:
Smooth, balm-like
Key Ingredients:
Peptides, hyaluronic acid
Benefits:
Hydrating, plumping, softening
Shades Available:
Juicy tones (pink, berry, coral)
Skin Type:
All
Usage:
Swipe across lips as desired
Click Here to Buy

A few more tinted lip balms on Myntra:

A few tinted lip balms on Amazon

FAQ for tinted lip balm

  • What is tinted lip balm?

    Tinted lip balm is a moisturizing lip product that combines the hydrating benefits of a balm with a hint of color, offering both lip care and a touch of makeup.

  • Is tinted lip balm suitable for all skin tones?

    Yes, most tinted lip balms are designed to be sheer and buildable, making them flattering on a wide range of skin tones. Some brands also offer multiple shades for different undertones.

  • How long does the tint last?

    The tint typically lasts a few hours, depending on the formula and how much you eat or drink. Reapplication may be needed throughout the day.

  • Can men use tinted lip balm?

    Yes! Tinted lip balm can be used by anyone who wants moisturized lips with a subtle tint. There are also options with very light or neutral shades for a more understated look.

  • How do I choose the right shade?

    If you're unsure, start with a universally flattering shade like rose or berry. Many brands offer shade finders or swatches to help guide your choice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Our top 8 picks of tinted lip balms are sure to give your lips a softer touch and rich colour payoff
