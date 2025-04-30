Our top 8 picks of tinted lip balms are sure to give your lips a softer touch and rich colour payoff

Tinted balms are a craze in women and for the right reasons. One, tinted lip balms keep your lips softer and hydrated and two, oh so lovely colour!! Try it solo or layer it over your favourite lipstick shade for a pout-perfect lips, tinted lip balms are your go-to for any day look. Best tinted lip balm for a colourful and hydrated lips(Pexels)

Be it a nice catchup over a brunch with your favourite ladies' gang or simply a casual day at your work, tinted lip balms can create your glam look within minutes. We have compiled a list of our top 8 picks of tinted lip balms from Myntra for you. Check out and flaunt your pout-perfect lips.

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Balm is a luxurious, lightweight balm that hydrates and enhances your lips. This lip balm is infused with nourishing oils and a sheer tint that adapts to your lips for a personalized, just-bitten glow. This tinted lip balm is perfect for on-the-go hydration, and it melts to deliver smooth, comfortable wear all day.

Specifications Finish: Sheer, natural tint Texture: Lightweight balm Key Ingredients: Olive, avocado, and jojoba oils Benefits: Hydrating, colour-enhancing, soothing Shades Available: Multiple adaptive tones Skin Type: All Click Here to Buy

Get a crystal-clear glow with the Estee Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm. This lip balm not only delivers a delicate wash of colour, but also revitalizes your lips. This tinted lip balm is formulated with nourishing ingredients to give your lips a plump, healthy appearance while locking in moisture. Its jewel-like sheen and smooth glide make it a makeup bag essential.

Specifications Finish: Glossy, crystal-like shine Texture: Silky balm Skin Type: All Key Ingredients: Nourishing oils and waxes Benefits: Moisturizing, plumping, brightening Shades Available: Sheer tones with shimmer Click Here to Buy

Get ready to glow with Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Lip + Cheek Tint. This versatile 2-in-1 tint delivers a buildable flush of colour that lasts long. Its water-based formula blends effortlessly on both lips and cheeks for a naturally radiant finish. With a lightweight, breathable feel, it offers long-lasting wear without caking or fading. Go for a subtle blush or a bolder look, this tint makes it easy to go from sheer to statement in seconds.

Specifications Finish: Natural, buildable tint Texture: Water-based gel Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, antioxidants Benefits: Long-lasting, multipurpose, non-drying Shades Available: Variety of sheer hues Skin Type: All, especially oily/combination Click Here to Buy

Say hello to juicy, hydrated lips with Turtle & Snail Cranberry Lip Tint & Balm. Combining the richness of a balm with the flattering flush of a tint, this cranberry-infused lip balm delivers nourishing colour that feels so soft and lightweight. Its all-natural formula glides on smoothly, leaving a glossy, kissable finish.

Specifications Finish: Glossy with a hint of tint Skin Type: All, especially dry lips Shades Available: One universal cranberry tint Texture: Creamy, smooth balm Key Ingredients: Cranberry extract, shea butter Benefits: Moisturizing, natural tint, antioxidant-rich Click Here to Buy

Experience high-gloss hydration with Diam Beauty Glass Tint Balm, a crystal-clear balm that kisses your lips with glass-like shine and subtle tint. Enriched with floral oils, it smooths and softens your lips while adding a reflective finish. Wear it solo for a clean, dewy pout, or layer over lipstick for amplified brilliance. Lightweight and non-sticky, it’s the perfect hybrid between skincare and colour.

Specifications Finish: Glass-like shine Texture: Lightweight, gel-balm Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, vitamin E Benefits: Hydrating, high-shine, softening Shades Available: Sheer tints Skin Type: All Click Here to Buy

Get radiant-looking lips with the Innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm. Formulated with Jeju-grown ingredients, this balm gives lips a dewy glow while delivering a flush of long-lasting colour. Lightweight yet nourishing, it glides effortlessly and melts into lips for a natural, hydrated look. Perfect for no-makeup days or light makeup moments, this tint balm gives your pout a healthy shine and soft touch.

Specifications Finish: Dewy, sheer colour Texture: Soft balm Key Ingredients: Camellia oil, green tea extract Benefits: Moisturizing, smoothing, subtle color Shades Available: Natural pinks, corals, reds Skin Type: All Click Here to Buy

Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm delivers long-lasting moisture and a hint of sheer colour, making it perfect for daily wear. It conditions your lips with every application using skin-loving ingredients. Be it a no-makeup day or a minimal look, Hyphen offers hydration with style.

Specifications Finish: Natural tint Skin Type: All Usage: Apply generously to lips Shades Available: Range of nudes, pinks, and reds Benefits: Hydrating, nourishing, clean ingredients Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil Texture: Smooth, creamy balm Click Here to Buy

Plump, hydrate, and shine with the Makeup Revolution London Juicy Peptide Lip Balm. This tinted lip balm works double duty, boosting hydration while adding a juicy tint to your lips. Lightweight and non-sticky, it glides on smoothly and leaves your pout visibly fuller and softer. Can be worn alone or over lipstick, delivering an irresistible glow and silky feel.

Specifications Finish: Glossy tint Texture: Smooth, balm-like Key Ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid Benefits: Hydrating, plumping, softening Shades Available: Juicy tones (pink, berry, coral) Skin Type: All Usage: Swipe across lips as desired Click Here to Buy

FAQ for tinted lip balm What is tinted lip balm? Tinted lip balm is a moisturizing lip product that combines the hydrating benefits of a balm with a hint of color, offering both lip care and a touch of makeup.

Is tinted lip balm suitable for all skin tones? Yes, most tinted lip balms are designed to be sheer and buildable, making them flattering on a wide range of skin tones. Some brands also offer multiple shades for different undertones.

How long does the tint last? The tint typically lasts a few hours, depending on the formula and how much you eat or drink. Reapplication may be needed throughout the day.

Can men use tinted lip balm? Yes! Tinted lip balm can be used by anyone who wants moisturized lips with a subtle tint. There are also options with very light or neutral shades for a more understated look.

How do I choose the right shade? If you're unsure, start with a universally flattering shade like rose or berry. Many brands offer shade finders or swatches to help guide your choice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.