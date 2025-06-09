Parineeti Chopra attends French Open with Raghav Chadha in simple white co-ord set; it can be yours for less than 12K

Parineeti Chopra recently travelled to Paris with husband Raghav Chadha to attend the French Open final on June 8. She shared dreamy snaps on Instagram, showcasing the couple's adorable chemistry as they held hands and struck cute poses. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a simple white co-ord set that's perfect for summer wardrobe. Let's take a closer look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra steps out in little black dress that’s straight out of Princess Diana’s fashion playbook. Watch ) Parineeti Chopra's stylish French Open appearance featured a white crochet co-ord from Zara. (Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra rocks simple white co-ord set

For her match day look, Parineeti opted for a white crochet shirt crafted from lightweight, breathable cotton fabric, perfect for staying cool in the summer heat. The shirt boasts a lapel collar, long sleeves, and delicate tonal crochet appliqué along the edges. She styled it with matching shorts, pulling off a chic monochrome look.

She accessorised her look with black sunglasses, a dark green bucket-shaped handbag, and a pair of black shimmery flats. Her makeup was subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a shade of mauve lipstick. With her luscious shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side parting, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Parineeti's outfit and want to add it to your own wardrobe, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her entire look is from Zara, with the shirt priced at $79 and the shorts at $59, bringing the total to $138, which is approximately ₹11,500.

Sharing the post, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The French Open final, Paris, and him... Could date night get any better?" She added, "But ooof, what a match! Sitting through 5.5 hours was exhausting for us, but not for these champions! Truly a battle of equals. Alcaraz—you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon. I think I must be your lucky charm! Go ahead and add me to your speech, no problem."