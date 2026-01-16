Edit Profile
    Price drop on woollen kurtis on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off

    With prices dropping across trusted brands, this is the right moment to invest in woollen kurtis that combine warmth, comfort and timeless winter style.

    Jan 16, 2026
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    Winter dressing gets easier and warmer with Amazon Great Republic Day Sale being live, you can get up to 80% off on woollen kurtis across popular everyday and ethnic brands. From straight-fit jacquard styles with pockets to Kashmiri embroidery and traditional Kullu patterns, these kurtis are designed for real winter weather while still looking put together.

    Price drop on woollen kurtis on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 80% off
    Woollen kurtis at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

    Rosary:

    Rosary’s winter woollen kurtis are known for their no-fuss silhouettes and practical features. The straight-fit jacquard styles come with two side pockets, making them ideal for daily wear, office hours, or travel days. The structured cut keeps the look neat, while the wool fabric provides reliable warmth without feeling bulky.

    Generic:


    The Generic category offers a wide range of winter woollen kurtis, from extended-size basics to more decorative pieces. The plus-size straight woollen kurti is especially noteworthy, catering to sizes 3XL to 10XL without compromising on warmth or comfort. Geometric knits and Kashmiri-style embroidered kurtis add variety for those who prefer bolder winter dressing.

    Vastraa Fusion:

    Vastraa Fusion blends heritage aesthetics with wearable silhouettes. The beige and red woollen kurtis work well as everyday ethnic staples, while the traditional Kullu kurti brings in regional character through texture and pattern. These styles look best when paired with neutral bottoms and minimal accessories.

    HAUTEMODA:

    HAUTEMODA’s woollen kurtis lean into Kashmiri influences with phiran-style silhouettes and embroidery. These are ideal for colder climates where warmth matters as much as style. The brand also offers kurta-palazzo sets, making winter dressing quick and cohesive.

    Matelco:

    Matelco focuses on straight-fit woollen kurtis in solid colours and subtle stripes. These are dependable everyday options that layer easily with shawls or coats. Ideal for those who prefer minimal styling and repeat wear throughout winter.

    Rebecca:

    Rebecca’s woollen kurtis mirror the practicality of Rosary styles, offering jacquard textures, straight fits and two side pockets. These are solid wardrobe basics for work or daily wear during colder months.

    Aarbee:
    Aarbee adds a decorative edge to winter woollens. From sequined designs to floral knitted kurtis and knee-length silhouettes, these styles are perfect for evenings, small gatherings or when you want warmth with a touch of flair.

    Woollen kurtis at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: FAQs
    Yes. Straight-fit woollen kurtis are comfortable, breathable and ideal for extended winter wear.
    Gentle hand wash in cold water or dry clean is recommended to maintain fabric quality.
    Pair them with leggings, straight pants or jeans, and layer with shawls or coats for added warmth.
    Absolutely. Jacquard and solid woollen kurtis look polished and work well in professional settings.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

