Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 most fashionable brother-sister duos of Bollywood setting sibling style goals

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The significant Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. The auspicious festival will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on 30 and 31 August this year. Our excitement is at its peak and we can't wait to dress up in traditional attire and decorate the thali with Rakhi and sweets for our adorable siblings. On this day, sisters tie the auspicious thread known as Rakhi on their brother's wrist, symbolising their love and concern for their brother's welfare, while in return the brother offers gifts and promises of eternal protection and support. However, in modern times, sisters also celebrate the festival by tying Rakhi on each other's wrists. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy and trendy styling tips for a glamorous Rakhi look ) Get ready to give yourself a stunning transformation by taking inspiration from these fashionable B-town siblings.(Instagram)

While the countdown has begun, we hope you have decided on your stunning ethnic outfits for the festival, as dressing up is an essential part of Indian festivals. If you're still confused and don't know what to wear, don't worry, we've got you covered. When it comes to fashion and style, nobody does it like our Bollywood celebrities. Get ready to give yourself a stunning transformation by taking inspiration from these fashionable B-town siblings.

Most fashionable brother-sister duos of Bollywood

1. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most fashionable siblings in Bollywood. Sara often shares pictures from her photoshoots and the siblings are often seen arriving in style together at Bollywood parties and are often spotted hanging out together. Their style is effortlessly chic. While Sara loves to experiment with bright colours and quirky prints, Ibrahim, like his father, prefers to keep his styling understated with neural tones.

2. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

The Kapoor siblings never fail to make a fashion statement. Gen Z style icon Janhvi Kapoor and her stylish brother Arjun Kapoor leave no stone unturned when it comes to flaunting their fashion prowess. Janhvi loves glitz and glamour and is often seen in glamorous bodycon dresses and figure-hugging gowns. While Arjun is known for his dapper look and is often seen in blue shirts and pantsuits. If you are looking for style inspiration, this is the ideal sibling.

3. Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Next on the list is the stunning Huma Qureshi and her younger brother Saleem. Huma is a true fashionista and her vibe is power dressing. The actress loves to dress up in chic pantsuits and exude the ultimate boss babe vibe. While Saleem is no less stylish, he is often seen in quirky printed shirts and stylish denim ensembles.

4. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is known for his elegant and stylish looks. Whether he wears casual denim jeans or a traditional kurta, Saif always exudes royalty. Soha Ali Khan is a total stunner, the actress may not be very active when it comes to acting, but when it comes to fashion, she knows how to turn heads. Soha's Insta diaries are full of stylish looks in casual and ethnic outfits that provide a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers.

5. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Talking about fashionable siblings and not mentioning Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan is not fair. Style and flair are in their genes. The duo are always making fashion statements when they are spotted. Suhana's Instagram feed can be your perfect fashion inspiration as the Gen Z star knows how to nail fashion goals like a pro. While her brother Aryan Khan may not be very active on social media, he is quite a stunner with his killer looks in casual outfits.