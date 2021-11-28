RRR star Ram Charan makes heads turn in 67k big braille knotted kurta

Gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, South sensation Ram Charan has his kitty full with magnum opus RC15, a big adventure actioner with Shankar and reportedly an action franchise with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Juggling shoots and film signings, Ram was recently papped in Hyderabad and his suave look in a linen satin big braille knotted kurta set left fans swooning over his hot fashion game.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show the handsome hunk making heads turn in the ethnic wear as he put his sartorial foot forward. The pictures feature the actor donning an olive green kurta that came with a glossy satin finish and big braille knotted patterns.

The full sleeves kurta sported contrast knotwork and a straight cut. Ending in a full placket, the kurta amped up the style game with fish eye buttons and Ram teamed it with a pair of black trousers.

Completing his attire with a pair of black breeches, Ram accessorised his look with a pair of black round sunglasses. Sporting his usual moustache, the star combed back his thick gelled hair into a side-parting for a dapper look.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ram set the fans on frenzy. Needless to say, the fashion police was left in immediate alert as menswear enthusiasts noted style cues to slay on their next ethnic outing.

The kurta is credited to Indian fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s eponymous label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand with a mix of contemporary silhouettes and Indian embellishments, popular for its non-conformist and multi-functional approach toward design, cultivated imperfection, unconventional aesthetic, tonal palettes and clever play on textures with sophistication. The kurta originally costs ₹67,000 on the designer website.

A kurta similar to Ram Charan's from Kunal Rawal(kunalrawalofficial.com)

Ram Charan was in Hyderabad for an event at Kunal Rawal's flagship store in the city.

