Sanjana Sanghi's white on denim look is the weekend inspo we need

Sanjana Sanghi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Sanjana's fashion diaries are drool worthy as well as envy-inducing. From casual ensembles to ethnic attires to snippets of her festive diaries, Sanjana keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow. Sanjana's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in keeping it minimal with a twist. Sanjana’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries and they ensure to make her Instagram family drool like anything.

Sanjana, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, where she showed us that the classic combination of white and denim is here to stay. Sanjana gave us major fashion goals for the weekend outings as she played muse to fashion designer house MellowDrama. Sanjana added more casual vibes to the weekend mood and picked a white blazer with folded sleeves, a plunging neckline, and held together with buttons. Sanjana further teamed her sheer white blazer with a pair of blue denims with wide legs. With the pictures, Sanjana further announced that she has been waiting to share something, which is about to be revealed soon - “Feeling so grateful and creatively energised. More than ever before. Something I’m waiting to scream out and share, is coming soon my lovelies.”

Sanjana accessorised her look for the day in sleek statement earrings featuring embedded stones in multiple colours. Styled by fashion stylist Meera, Sanjana wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Pushkin Bhasin, Sanjana decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.