Shin Min-a wore this gorgeous Eli Saab gown to marry Kim Woo-bin in new unseen pics from dreamy wedding

After more than 10 years of being together, actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot in a dreamy winter wedding. Pictures from their much-anticipated nuptials have been going viral on social media. Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. (Instagram)

On December 22, DIP Magazine shared unseen photos from their wedding. In the images, Shin Min-a is seen wearing her actual wedding gown, a gorgeous dress from designer Elie Saab's eponymous label. It is from the brand's Spring 2026 Wedding Collection. Let's decode the look:

What Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin wore for their wedding

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor's custom Elie Saab gown is a perfect blend of winter florals and feminine elegance, where form, texture, and bloom move as one. The silk taffeta wedding gown features full embroidery done with yarn-embellished flowers adorned with 3D tulle and organza floral appliques.

The plunging sweetheart neckline, cinched waist to enhance her svelte frame, a deep back design, a pleated voluminous skirt cascading down her body to serve a regal moment, a floor-grazing hem length, and a train at the back round off the details.

She completed the ensemble with minimalistic additions, including a dainty diamond-encrusted choker necklace, matching earrings, and a beautiful wedding ring. As for her glam, she chose a side-parted, sleek bun, a rosy-pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a dewy finish, and light mascara-coated lashes.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin complemented his wife in a stylish black, custom-tailored tuxedo. The jacket features notched silk lapels, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and front button closures. A crisp, white button-down shirt paired with a black silk bow tie, matching pants, and dress shoes rounded off the look.

The marriage announcement

The couple's agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the marriage in a short statement. A part of their statement read, “Today, actress Shin Min-a and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together.”