Simon Cowell and fiancée Lauren Silverman step out for red carpet screening of Netflix’s The Next Act

Music mogul Simon Cowell made an impressive appearance with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, while attending the special screening of his upcoming Netflix series, The Next Act, in London on Tuesday, December 9. The Next Act is coming out on Netflix on December 10.(Instagram/Simon Cowell)

Cowell was dressed up in a grey blazer and black jumper, accompanied by tailored trousers and brown leather shoes, according to the Daily Mail. His better half styled a satin black halter neck dress with ruched detailing at the front, thigh-skimming slit, and a draped silhouette. She wore silver strappy heels and adorned herself with diamond drop earrings.

Joining the pair for the event were a host of celebrities, including Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent co-judges Alesha Dixon and Bruno. The former sported a mini black dress and a black aviator jacket with faux fur. Bruno wore a dark grey leopard-print coat and black jeans.

Apart from these four, other prominent names that arrived for the event included Hendrik Christoffersen, Cruz Lee-Ojo, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton, Sean Hayden, KAMILLE, Pete Waterman, Lizzie Cundy, and Savan Kotecha.

What is The Next Act?

The upcoming Netflix docuseries shows Simon Cowell as he goes out on a hunt to discover the next superhit boy band. The record executive has made a career of launching some of the biggest music stars in showbiz, and he wants to do it again, this time in front of a camera crew and with the audience in tow.

The six-part series has Cowell in the centre, but would also feature his fiancée, Silverman, prominently as the couple tries to make things work in their personal life.

According to Daily Mail, the show, which will be released on December 10, will also focus on the equation between the couple. An insider told the news outlet that Silverman was initially very hesitant to feature in the docuseries, but eventually relented.

“This will be the making of Lauren. Initially, she was reluctant to be a part of it, but the crew were everywhere, and in the end, it was impossible to avoid. It was only fair to viewers to show the ‘real’ Lauren and Simon – warts and all. There’s a scene in the show where you see them really bickering and it makes for very tense, uncomfortable viewing,” Daily Mail quoted the insider as saying.

More than Cowell’s personal life, though, the focus of the show will be on whether the music czar managed to find the next big thing in the world of British boy bands. That question will only be answered in the future.

FAQs

Who is Simon Cowell’s fiancée?

Simon Cowell’s fiancée is Lauren Silverman, a socialite.

How long have Cowell and Silverman been in a relationship?

The two reportedly first met in 2004, but started dating in 2012.

How many children do Cowell and Silverman have?

The couple has one son, Eric, born in 2014.