Kick away those smelly feet

With monsoon in full swing, the muck and dirt of the season is inevitable. Hence, it’s important to take utmost care of our feet. Wearing shoes and socks often leads to smelly feet and fungal infection, which is imperative to manage. Wear appropriate footwear like closed toe shoes, sandals or clogs to shield your feet from potential injuries and infections (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dr Mikki Singh, dermatologist, Bodycraft Clinic says, “If you have to wear socks, opt for clean, moisture-wicking socks made of natural fibres like cotton or bamboo, and change them at least once a day or more if necessary. These socks can help absorb sweat and keep your feet dry.” Another important thing that comes in handy is antifungal powder. Dr Shivam Sharma, consultant dermatologist, Kaya, shares, “Apply antifungal powders or sprays to your feet and inside your shoes to help control fungal growth and reduce odour. Look for products that contain ingredients like miconazole or clotrimazole.”

To manage smelly feet and fungal infections, follow these tips as suggested by experts:

Prepare a foot soak by adding vinegar or a few drops of teatree oil (Photo: Shutterstock)

- Keep your feet clean and dry by washing them daily with mild soap and water. Ensure to dry them thoroughly, especially between the toes.

- Choose shoes made from natural and breathable materials like leather or canvas that allow air circulation and help prevent excessive sweating.

- Vinegar and tea tree oil have antifungal properties that can help combat foot odour. Prepare a foot soak by adding one part vinegar or a few drops of tea tree oil to warm water in a bucket and soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat daily or a few times a week.

Some dos and don’ts to sail through the season:

Always keep your feet safe by wearing closed footwear (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dos:

- Wear appropriate footwear like closed toe shoes, sandals or clogs to shield your feet from potential injuries and infections.

- If your feet are exposed to the sun, apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect against sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

- To prevent dryness and cracking, apply a moisturiser to your feet regularly.

Don’ts:

- Avoid walking barefoot in public spaces to reduce the risk of fungal infections.

- Ensure your shoes fit well and provide enough room for your toes to move comfortably.

- Avoid wearing the same pair of shoes every day. Allow your shoes to air out and dry completely between uses to help prevent moisture buildup and fungal growth.

How to deal with brittle nails?

- Regularly trim your nails to prevent them from becoming overly long to decrease the likelihood of breakage.

- Apply moisturising products containing ingredients like jojoba oil or vitamin E, specifically designed for nails and cuticles to keep them hydrated.

- Wear gloves when performing tasks that involve exposure to water, chemicals, or harsh detergents. This helps minimise damage and prevents nails from becoming weak and brittle.

- Refrain from using harsh nail polishes, acetone-based removers and excessive filing, as these can strip the nails of natural oils and weaken them further.

- Frequent application and removal of nail extensions, gel polish or acrylics can weaken your natural nails. Give your nails breaks between treatments to recover.

- Eat a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, as proper nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy nails. Include eggs, almonds, spinach and salmon in your diet.

