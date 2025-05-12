Menu Explore
Top 8 Nykaa lipsticks for a bold and sassy look: Smudg-proof options for you

ByShweta Pandey
May 12, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Get your hands on Nykaa lipsticks for a bold and sassy look. We have rounded a list of top 8 lipstick shades for you.

From office wear to date night, Nykaa lipsticks are more than just makeup. Be it a matte lipstick shade for your daily office wear or a shimmer shade for your date-night, Nykaa lipsticks are for all-occasion wear. In fact, Nykaa lipsticks are your daily dose of confidence. Each shade of Nykaa lipsticks give you a bold, sassy touch, adding confidence to your overall look and appeal.

Nykaa lipsticks for a pout perfect lips
Nykaa lipsticks for a pout perfect lips

In case, you are looking to buy a Nykaa lipstick shade, we have curated a list of top 8 shades for you. From bold reds to pastel mauves, here is a list for all your mood.

Meet your new obsession, the Nykaa Matte Tattoo Liquid Lipstick in Moon gives you a dreamy mauve shade. With just one swipe, it delivers intense pigment and a super-matte finish that stays put for hours. This lipstick is lightweight yet bold, and feels feather-like on your lips. Be it a brunch with friends lake side or a bold night out, this smudge-proof, transfer-proof hero lets you slay without touch-ups.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Moon
Finish:
Ultra-matte
Texture:
Liquid
Longevity:
Up to 12 hours
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Skin Tone Suitability:
All
Fragrance:
Mild vanilla
Nykaa Matte Tattoo Liquid Lipstick - Moon

A nude brown lipstick shade is what you need to always have in your makeup bag. This Nykaa’s Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick shade has a velvety matte formula that glides like silk, giving you a rich finish. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this lipstick not only enhances your pout but pampers it too. Be it for your power meetings or winding down for a date night, this shade is the ultimate everyday glam essential.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Nude Brown
Finish:
Velvet matte
Texture:
Creamy bullet
Enriched With:
Jojoba oil and Vitamin E
Long-Lasting:
Yes, up to 8 hours
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Skin Tone Suitability:
Medium to deep
Fragrance:
Mild floral
Nykaa Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick (Jager Bomb) for Velvel Matte Finish|High Pigmente Colour|Lightwear|Easy Application (4.8 gm).

Float on a cloud of colour with Nykaa’s Superlight Feather touch Lipstick in Soft Kiss. This lipstick is designed for those who love a rich colour payoff without feeling heavy. This ultra-light formula delivers a soft matte look with just a whisper of a feel. This lipstick glides like air, sets like a dream, and wears like a second skin. The shade adds a blush of rosewood that flatters every skin tone and mood.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Soft Kiss
Finish:
Soft matte
Texture:
Lightweight cream
Long-Lasting:
Up to 6 hours
Feather-light Formula:
Yes
Vegan:
Yes
Hydration Level:
Moderate
Skin Tone Suitability:
All
Paraben-Free:
Yes
Nykaa Cosmetics Superlight Feathertouch Lipstick - Soft Kiss (4.2g)

Dare to go bold with the Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick in Coco, a deep chocolate brown that’s sultry and sophisticated. The intensely pigmented formula of this lipstick glides on creamy and sets to a true matte that won’t budge, bleed, or flake. This lipstick is designed for those who own their boldness.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Coco
Finish:
Ultra matte
Texture:
Creamy to matte
Pigmentation:
High
Long-Wearing:
Up to 10 hours
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Skin Tone Suitability:
Medium to deep
No Feathering:
Yes
Fragrance-Free:
Yes
Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick, Matte Finish - Coco

Say hello to classic with Nykaa’s So Matte Lipstick, a beauty staple that brings comfort and colour together in perfect harmony. With its creamy texture and matte finish, this lipstick glides like butter. Available in a wide range of shades, this shade is your go-to for office wear, date nights, or just feeling fabulous. The lipstick offers rich pigment, smooth application, and is perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications

Finish:
Classic matte
Texture:
Creamy bullet
Long-Wearing:
6–8 hours
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Comfort Level:
High
Fragrance:
Subtle vanilla
Skin Tone Suitability:
All
Paraben-Free:
Yes
Nykaa So Matte Lipstick, Matte Finish, 4.2gm - Hot Shot Espresso 19M

Meet the lipstick that works overtime, Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipstick is a smudge-proof, transfer-proof, lipstick. It's a long-lasting formula that last up to 12 hours. So, while you're hustling through meetings or dancing past midnight, your lips will look flawless and feel featherlight. Its bold colour payoff locks in instantly without drying out your pout.

Specifications

Finish:
All-day matte
Texture:
Liquid
Wear Time:
Up to 12 hours
Waterproof:
Yes
Transfer-Proof:
Yes
Mask-Proof:
Yes
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Lightweight Formula:
Yes
Non-Drying:
Yes
Nykaa All Day Matte Waterproof, Transfer Proof, Mask Proof, 12H Liquid Lipstick - Boss Babe

Spill the tea and steal the scene with Nykaa So Creme, a creamy Matte Lipstick in Gossip Dose. This flirty mauve-pink glides on like satin and dries to a soft matte finish, perfect for gossiping over coffee or dancing the night out. With its rich colour payoff and hydrating core, this lipstick is as nourishing as it is attention-grabbing.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Gossip Dose
Finish:
Creamy matte
Texture:
Smooth bullet
Hydrating:
Yes
Pigmentation:
High
Wear Time:
6–7 hours
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Paraben-Free:
Yes
Skin Tone Suitability:
Fair to medium
Nykaa So Creme! Creamy Matte Lipstick - Gossip Dose

Step into sultry sophistication with Nykaa Matte Luxe Lipstick in Jager Bomb. This velvet matte stunner in a rich nude brown hue makes every statement count. The formula is creamy, smooth, and is enriched with luxurious conditioning agents. Jager Bomb is perfect for day-to-night transitions, giving you a pout-perfect confidence.

Specifications

Shade Name:
Jager Bomb
Finish:
Velvet matte
Texture:
Creamy bullet
Infused With:
Vitamin E & Shea Butter
Hydration:
Moderate
Long-Wear:
8–10 hours
Skin Tone Suitability:
Medium to deep
Fragrance:
Subtle
Nykaa Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick (Jager Bomb) for Velvel Matte Finish|High Pigmente Colour|Lightwear|Easy Application (4.8 gm).

FAQ for Nykaa lipsticks:

  • Are Nykaa lipsticks long-lasting?

    Yes, most Nykaa lipsticks, especially the Matte To Last! Liquid Lipsticks, are formulated to last 6–10 hours. However, longevity can vary based on eating, drinking, and lip prep.

  • Are Nykaa lipsticks transfer-proof?

    Some ranges like Matte To Last! Liquid Lipstick and Ultra Matte Lipstick are designed to be transfer-proof. Creamy or glossy finishes may transfer slightly.

  • Are Nykaa lipsticks cruelty-free?

    Yes, Nykaa lipsticks are cruelty-free and not tested on animals.

  • Are Nykaa lipsticks suitable for all skin tones?

    Nykaa offers a wide shade range, curated to suit Indian skin tones—from fair to deep. The website also provides shade suggestions by skin tone.

  • Do Nykaa lipsticks contain parabens?

    Most of Nykaa’s newer lipstick lines are paraben-free. Check individual product details for full ingredient lists.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

