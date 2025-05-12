Top 8 Nykaa lipsticks for a bold and sassy look: Smudg-proof options for you

From office wear to date night, Nykaa lipsticks are more than just makeup. Be it a matte lipstick shade for your daily office wear or a shimmer shade for your date-night, Nykaa lipsticks are for all-occasion wear. In fact, Nykaa lipsticks are your daily dose of confidence. Each shade of Nykaa lipsticks give you a bold, sassy touch, adding confidence to your overall look and appeal. Nykaa lipsticks for a pout perfect lips

In case, you are looking to buy a Nykaa lipstick shade, we have curated a list of top 8 shades for you. From bold reds to pastel mauves, here is a list for all your mood.

Meet your new obsession, the Nykaa Matte Tattoo Liquid Lipstick in Moon gives you a dreamy mauve shade. With just one swipe, it delivers intense pigment and a super-matte finish that stays put for hours. This lipstick is lightweight yet bold, and feels feather-like on your lips. Be it a brunch with friends lake side or a bold night out, this smudge-proof, transfer-proof hero lets you slay without touch-ups.

Specifications Shade Name: Moon Finish: Ultra-matte Texture: Liquid Longevity: Up to 12 hours Cruelty-Free: Yes Skin Tone Suitability: All Fragrance: Mild vanilla Click Here to Buy Nykaa Matte Tattoo Liquid Lipstick - Moon

A nude brown lipstick shade is what you need to always have in your makeup bag. This Nykaa’s Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick shade has a velvety matte formula that glides like silk, giving you a rich finish. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this lipstick not only enhances your pout but pampers it too. Be it for your power meetings or winding down for a date night, this shade is the ultimate everyday glam essential.

Specifications Shade Name: Nude Brown Finish: Velvet matte Texture: Creamy bullet Enriched With: Jojoba oil and Vitamin E Long-Lasting: Yes, up to 8 hours Cruelty-Free: Yes Skin Tone Suitability: Medium to deep Fragrance: Mild floral Click Here to Buy Nykaa Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick (Jager Bomb) for Velvel Matte Finish|High Pigmente Colour|Lightwear|Easy Application (4.8 gm).

Float on a cloud of colour with Nykaa’s Superlight Feather touch Lipstick in Soft Kiss. This lipstick is designed for those who love a rich colour payoff without feeling heavy. This ultra-light formula delivers a soft matte look with just a whisper of a feel. This lipstick glides like air, sets like a dream, and wears like a second skin. The shade adds a blush of rosewood that flatters every skin tone and mood.

Specifications Shade Name: Soft Kiss Finish: Soft matte Texture: Lightweight cream Long-Lasting: Up to 6 hours Feather-light Formula: Yes Vegan: Yes Hydration Level: Moderate Skin Tone Suitability: All Paraben-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy Nykaa Cosmetics Superlight Feathertouch Lipstick - Soft Kiss (4.2g)

Dare to go bold with the Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick in Coco, a deep chocolate brown that’s sultry and sophisticated. The intensely pigmented formula of this lipstick glides on creamy and sets to a true matte that won’t budge, bleed, or flake. This lipstick is designed for those who own their boldness.

Specifications Shade Name: Coco Finish: Ultra matte Texture: Creamy to matte Pigmentation: High Long-Wearing: Up to 10 hours Cruelty-Free: Yes Skin Tone Suitability: Medium to deep No Feathering: Yes Fragrance-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick, Matte Finish - Coco

Say hello to classic with Nykaa’s So Matte Lipstick, a beauty staple that brings comfort and colour together in perfect harmony. With its creamy texture and matte finish, this lipstick glides like butter. Available in a wide range of shades, this shade is your go-to for office wear, date nights, or just feeling fabulous. The lipstick offers rich pigment, smooth application, and is perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications Finish: Classic matte Texture: Creamy bullet Long-Wearing: 6–8 hours Cruelty-Free: Yes Comfort Level: High Fragrance: Subtle vanilla Skin Tone Suitability: All Paraben-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy Nykaa So Matte Lipstick, Matte Finish, 4.2gm - Hot Shot Espresso 19M

Meet the lipstick that works overtime, Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipstick is a smudge-proof, transfer-proof, lipstick. It's a long-lasting formula that last up to 12 hours. So, while you're hustling through meetings or dancing past midnight, your lips will look flawless and feel featherlight. Its bold colour payoff locks in instantly without drying out your pout.

Specifications Finish: All-day matte Texture: Liquid Wear Time: Up to 12 hours Waterproof: Yes Transfer-Proof: Yes Mask-Proof: Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes Lightweight Formula: Yes Non-Drying: Yes Click Here to Buy Nykaa All Day Matte Waterproof, Transfer Proof, Mask Proof, 12H Liquid Lipstick - Boss Babe

Spill the tea and steal the scene with Nykaa So Creme, a creamy Matte Lipstick in Gossip Dose. This flirty mauve-pink glides on like satin and dries to a soft matte finish, perfect for gossiping over coffee or dancing the night out. With its rich colour payoff and hydrating core, this lipstick is as nourishing as it is attention-grabbing.

Specifications Shade Name: Gossip Dose Finish: Creamy matte Texture: Smooth bullet Hydrating: Yes Pigmentation: High Wear Time: 6–7 hours Cruelty-Free: Yes Paraben-Free: Yes Skin Tone Suitability: Fair to medium Click Here to Buy Nykaa So Creme! Creamy Matte Lipstick - Gossip Dose

Step into sultry sophistication with Nykaa Matte Luxe Lipstick in Jager Bomb. This velvet matte stunner in a rich nude brown hue makes every statement count. The formula is creamy, smooth, and is enriched with luxurious conditioning agents. Jager Bomb is perfect for day-to-night transitions, giving you a pout-perfect confidence.

Specifications Shade Name: Jager Bomb Finish: Velvet matte Texture: Creamy bullet Infused With: Vitamin E & Shea Butter Hydration: Moderate Long-Wear: 8–10 hours Skin Tone Suitability: Medium to deep Fragrance: Subtle Click Here to Buy Nykaa Nude Brown Matte Luxe Lipstick (Jager Bomb) for Velvel Matte Finish|High Pigmente Colour|Lightwear|Easy Application (4.8 gm).

FAQ for Nykaa lipsticks: Are Nykaa lipsticks long-lasting? Yes, most Nykaa lipsticks, especially the Matte To Last! Liquid Lipsticks, are formulated to last 6–10 hours. However, longevity can vary based on eating, drinking, and lip prep.

Are Nykaa lipsticks transfer-proof? Some ranges like Matte To Last! Liquid Lipstick and Ultra Matte Lipstick are designed to be transfer-proof. Creamy or glossy finishes may transfer slightly.

Are Nykaa lipsticks cruelty-free? Yes, Nykaa lipsticks are cruelty-free and not tested on animals.

Are Nykaa lipsticks suitable for all skin tones? Nykaa offers a wide shade range, curated to suit Indian skin tones—from fair to deep. The website also provides shade suggestions by skin tone.

Do Nykaa lipsticks contain parabens? Most of Nykaa’s newer lipstick lines are paraben-free. Check individual product details for full ingredient lists.

