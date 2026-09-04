Urmila Matondkar at 52 celebrates 25 years of her iconic ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’ song in glamorous pink look: ‘Looking the same!’

She also mentioned how much she enjoyed seeing fans share posts dedicated to the song and her, adding that the most important thing is to “keep dancing through life” no matter what. She concluded by thanking her fans and reminding them, “THERE IS A DIVA IN ALL OF YOU.”

Urmila took to Instagram on September 2 and shared a video of herself in a pink gown to celebrate 25 years of the song. In the caption, she dedicated the post to her fans, expressing gratitude for the love and support the song has received over the years.

Dressed in a glamorous pink sequinned gown, Urmila served the same old-school charm that made her a Bollywood fashion icon, leaving fans surprised at how little she seems to have changed over the years. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s latest red-carpet look is impossible to ignore as she stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Devi’ couture gown. Watch )

Urmila Matondkar is definitely one actor who seems to be ageing in reverse. The 52-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and a video set to the song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’, celebrating 25 years since its release.

The actor looked every bit the diva as she posed for a series of striking portraits in the figure-hugging ensemble. The floor-length gown featured a structured corset-style bodice with delicate spaghetti straps, while its all-over sequin embellishments added a dramatic, glittering finish.

The silhouette hugged her curves before cascading into a flowing skirt and extended train. A thigh-high slit added an extra dose of glamour to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

Urmila kept the focus firmly on the shimmering gown, accessorising with statement chandelier earrings and a sparkling bracelet. Her makeup complemented the soft pink palette, with defined eyes, sculpted features and a glossy nude-pink lip.

For her hair, the actor opted for voluminous, softly curled locks, swept to one side for a classic red-carpet finish.

How the internet reacted Her pictures quickly garnered tons of likes and comments, with fans and fellow celebrities showering her with praise. Choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Looking the same!!! Wowww & howww??”

Another fan wrote, “Once a star, always a star.” Others praised the actor, calling her “soooo gorgeous,” “too iconic” and the “owner of this song” while one fan wrote, “The original reviver of this song! India is dancing to your choreo.” Another simply commented, “Urmila ma’am, so beautiful.”