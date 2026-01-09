Want to be fashionable this year? Know which colours are set to be in trend in 2026

Colours tell a whole story, with each shade adding a new layer of meaning. Colour theory is based on this idea, where each shade evokes emotions, sets moods, and moulds visual perception. In fashion, too, every colour brings its own edginess and finesse, which further define the silhouette, textures and overall vibe of the outfit. Every year, the spotlight falls on a new set of colours. Besides Pantone's Cloudy Dancer, there are other colours which may be in discussion this year. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

Since colour plays such an important role in storytelling and design identity, Pantone has announced the 2025 Colour of the Year, which is Cloud Dancer, a soft, airy white that symbolises calm and elegance. Beyond this shade, there are several others that are also expected to be prominent.

To understand which colours may come under the spotlight, HT Lifestyle reached out to Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer’s, who shared his forecast and listed out the colours.

1. Green

Muted jade green is set to take centre stage. (Picture credit: Pinterest/Malú Jara and Oshini Polwattage)

First up is green, which, according to Ravi, is set to feature prominently in designs because of the gradually growing sense of ‘awakening towards nature.’ In fact, actually two shades are set to be in focus: Smoky Jade and Transformative Teal, both of which align with themes of sustainability and rejuvenation. Ravi noted that these shades work well with silk, satin and party fabrics too.

WGSN also announced Transformative Teal as the colour of the year 2026.

2. Soft neutrals and airy whites

Inspired by Cloud dancer, the creative designer opined that neutrals and soft colours are set to dominate in upcoming contemporary and ethnic collections, as well as in summer and wedding collections.

3. Earthy and jewel tones

Rich colours always carry a sense of understated grandeur. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

A range of jewel tones is also gaining popularity. Ravi said, "New colours are fast becoming fashionable include rich wines, royal blue, charcoal grey, cherry reds, and yellow shades such as 'Butter Belle."

4. Prints, florals, and fluid shapes

For a touch of whimsical side, abstract florals are getting traction. (Picture credit: Freepik and Pinterest/@karinkock)

Other than colours, Ravi shared that certain prints are also set to make strong statement pieces across relaxed fits, fusion co-ordinated sets, and designs featuring statement sleeves. Fabrics like organza and brushed silk elevate these looks.

He listed out the prints which are set to be back: "There will be bold and abstract florals, block prints, and intricate embroideries, which will make a statement, and print-on-print is going to make a comeback.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.