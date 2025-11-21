Want to get Dyson-like curls at home? Video shows how to style your hair using just a flat iron

The Dyson Airwrap refuses to leave the beauty scene. Every few months, it makes another comeback on TikTok or Instagram. Someone swears they have cracked the perfect blowout, another person shows off bouncy curls in under five minutes, and the hype starts all over again. But not everyone wants to drop serious cash on a styling tool. That is where videos of similar techniques and tools step in. The clip shows a hack to get curls that many people may find doable.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Recently, a creator has been going viral on social media. She has shown how to get those same soft, rounded Dyson curls using nothing more than a plain flat iron.

A close-up start and a simple technique

The video opens tight with the influencer holding a straightener in hand. She has long, glossy hair. She brings all her hair in front of her face, combed down. Then, she pulls a small section from the front-about an inch thick-and holds it out.

The straightener stays at a slight angle, not clamped flat. That angle ends up being the whole trick. She twists the straightener inward, about half a turn, almost the way you would wrap hair around a wand, except the tool stays closed. Then she glides it down slowly.

Halfway down, you can already see the curl forming. The tresses start curling before they even leave the plates, which is why it looks so close to a Dyson finish.

When she lets go, the curl springs into a loose, bouncy spiral. No frizz, no crunchy ends. Just that soft Airwrap look people love.

Repeating the curl and showing real results

She moves to another section near her temple, twisting a little closer to the roots this time, which gives the curl more lift. The result looks even fuller. By the end of the video, the creator brings her hair back, and it changes from straight to airy waves that fall down her shoulders naturally.

She finishes her hairstyling by setting everything in with a few drops of serum.

Instagram viewers react to curling hack

"This is genius," wrote a viewer in the comments. "I must have seen this before I bought a Dyson," commented another one. Other comments under the video point out the same thing: the hack seems doable. And judging by how quickly the clip spread, a lot of viewers are ready to try it on their next hair wash day.