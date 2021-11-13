Yami Gautam, in a 39K red ruffle dress, has ‘zero stress’

Yami Gautam can turn Instagram red just by herself - well, we have proof. On Thursday, the actor shared multiple snippets of her look in a red ruffle dress on Instagram and it is turning the photo-sharing application into shades of red.

The pictures are from one of Yami’s fashion photoshoots and they are making her Instagram family drool like anything. Yami wore the winter sun on her face and put on her brightest smile as she posed in a red dress.

For this photoshoot, Yami played muse to the designer muse Malie and decked up in a red ensemble from their wardrobe. Malie is known for their designs merging style and simplicity and for their collections of womenswear.

In the picture, Yami can be seen donning a silk taffeta red dress with statement ruffle at the sleeves. The ankle-length dress came with a deep V-neckline in the front and the back. The ruffle at the hem of the dress gave it an overall stunning vibe.

Yami posed for the pictures in this midriff-baring dress and made her fans swoon. In one of the pictures, Yami can be seen smiling with all her heart as she posed under the sun. In another picture, Yami can be seen lying down on a couch of sorts as she looked directly at the camera. “Red dress, zero stress,” wrote Yami. Take a look at her pictures here:

Yami accessorised her look for the day in statement neck pieces from the house of Bulgari. Styled by fashion stylist Manisha Melwani, Yami wore her tresses open in wavy curls. The dress adorned by Yami in the pictures, is priced at ₹39,000 in Malie’s official website. The dress adorned by Yami in the pictures, is priced at ₹39,000 in Malie’s official website.(https://www.malieofficial.com/)

Assisted by makeup artist Mitali Vakli, Yami opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Yami was ready to put fashion traffic on immediate alert.

