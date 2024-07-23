YouTuber masterfully recreates Ranveer Singh's black sherwani from Ambani wedding on a budget. Watch

Ranveer Singh made headlines as the powerhouse of the baraat at the Ambani wedding. Pulsating with energy, he got everyone dancing with him. His wedding outfits were also stunning and elegant. He wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani sherwani with fine embellishments for the occasion. This masterpiece was recreated by YouTuber Rehaan Roy, who made the entire sherwani from scratch. Ranveer Singh's Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding's sherwani was recreated by Youtuber Rehaan Roy.

Understanding the look

On the grand wedding day, Ranveer Singh was draped in all black, a sharp departure from his signature vibrant colors. His ensemble was an opulent bandhgala velvet sherwani. The outfit featured intricate bronze-gold embroidery across the collar and the borders of the handcrafted shawl. He sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch, gifted by Anant Ambani. It’s made of 18K rose gold with a staggering price tag of ₹2 crore. Ranveer Singh’s ensemble was an extravagant affair, gilded in luxury.

Recreating the look

But is luxury a prerequisite for creating a masterpiece? YouTuber Rehaan Roy recreated an identical sherwani from scratch. He sourced fabrics from local stores, carefully matching them to reference pictures. Rehaan also purchased ready-made rolls of embroidery work separately.

He then measured the cloth, sewed the embroidery works, and assembled the outfit using his home sewing machine. To replicate and perfect the fitting of the sherwani, he used a friend as his model. He recreated the look meticulously, ensuring all outfit elements bore an almost identical resemblance. Rehaan also aced the draping of the signature Tarun Tahiliani dhoti. The outfit was cohesive and well put together, reflective of what one can achieve with passion. The YouTuber’s from-scratch outfit remake is a definite inspiration for budding designers and stylists.

