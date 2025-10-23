Bhai Dooj muhurat: Check most auspicious time for tika or tilak today; know exact puja timings and duration

Bhai Dooj muhurat today: Bhai Dooj is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj is part of the Diwali festival celebrations, typically falling on the second day after Diwali, marking the final day of the five-day festivities. This year, Bhai Dooj is on Thursday, October 23. Also read | Bhai Dooj 2025: When is the last day of the 5-day Diwali festival? Check vrat katha, puja timings Bhai Dooj is celebrated under various names across India, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity. In North India, it's known as Bhaiya Dooj or Bhai Dooj. (Freepik)

Bhai Dooj symbolises the sister's prayers for her brother's prosperity and happiness. It is a festival honouring the sibling relationship, where sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity, and also receive gifts. As a part of Bhai Dooj rituals, sisters apply tika or tilak (sacred mark) on their brothers' foreheads.

Ritual timings can vary based on your specific geographical location and the sunrise/sunset, so it is best to check a local Panchang if you are not in this region.

Auspicious timing for Bhai Dooj 2025

Bhai Dooj's auspicious timing is crucial as it's believed to be the most favourable period for performing the ritual of applying tilak on the brother's forehead, symbolising the sister's prayers for his long life, happiness, and prosperity. Performing the tilak ceremony during the auspicious time is thought to bring divine blessings and protection to the brother. The timing is chosen to align with favourable planetary positions, enhancing the spiritual benefits of the ritual.

As per Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj tika time (Aparahna Muhurat) is 01:13 PM to 03:28 PM on October 23. The duration of tika muhurat is 2 hours 15 minutes.

Full tithi timings:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 08:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

These timings are for New Delhi, India. Ritual timings can vary based on your specific geographical location and the sunrise/sunset, so it is best to check a local Panchang if you are not in this region.

Fifth day of Diwali celebrations

Bhai Dooj concludes the five-day Diwali festival. It focuses on brother-sister bond, distinct from Diwali's primary theme of light and prosperity. Bhai Dooj is celebrated under various names across India, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity.

In North India, it's known as Bhaiya Dooj or Bhai Dooj, while in Maharashtra and Goa, it's called Bhau Beej or Bhav Bij. In West Bengal, it's Bhai Phonta, and in Nepal, it's Bhai Tika or Bhai Tihar. Gujarat celebrates it as Bhau Beej or Bhai Beej, while Bihar and Jharkhand know it as Yama Dwitiya or Bhaiya Dooj.

In South India, it's referred to as Yama Dwitiya in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, and as Bhaiya Duj or Bhaiya Dooj in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. These regional names highlight the unique traditions and customs associated with Bhai Dooj celebrations across India.