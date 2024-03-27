Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, rituals, puja timing, significance

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: The special time of the year is here. Chaturthi is celebrated twice a month during the Krishna Paksha and the Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha can eradicate all kinds of sadness and challenges in life. Vinayaka Chaturthi occurs during Shukla Paksha and Sankashti Chaturthi falls during Krishna Paksha. Every Sankashti Chaturthi has a different name and story associated with it. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we should know. This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on March 28.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Mohnish Landge)

Date and puja timings:

This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on March 28. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:56 PM on March 28 and will end at 8:37 PM on March 29.

History:

It is believed that on the day of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Shiva blessed Lord Ganesha to be the almighty of all. Hence, the special day is observed and Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden plank and offer desi ghee, flower garland, modak, laddoo and rice kheer to the Lord. They also chant mantra and worship the Lord and seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha is believed to eradicate sadness, challenges and difficulties from the lives of his devotees. He is known as Dukh Harta. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day can bring wisdom, prosperity and good fortune in our lives. On this day, devotees also keep fasting from dawn to dusk to worship Lord Ganesha with devotion and dedication.