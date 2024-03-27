 Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, rituals, puja timing, significance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, rituals, puja timing, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 27, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: From rituals to significance, here's all that you need to know about the auspicious day.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: The special time of the year is here. Chaturthi is celebrated twice a month during the Krishna Paksha and the Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha can eradicate all kinds of sadness and challenges in life. Vinayaka Chaturthi occurs during Shukla Paksha and Sankashti Chaturthi falls during Krishna Paksha. Every Sankashti Chaturthi has a different name and story associated with it. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we should know.

This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on March 28.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Mohnish Landge)
This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on March 28.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Mohnish Landge)

ALSO READ: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi: Date, moonrise timings, rituals, significance, puja shubh muhurat, all you need to know

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date and puja timings:

This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on March 28. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:56 PM on March 28 and will end at 8:37 PM on March 29.

History:

It is believed that on the day of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Shiva blessed Lord Ganesha to be the almighty of all. Hence, the special day is observed and Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden plank and offer desi ghee, flower garland, modak, laddoo and rice kheer to the Lord. They also chant mantra and worship the Lord and seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha is believed to eradicate sadness, challenges and difficulties from the lives of his devotees. He is known as Dukh Harta. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day can bring wisdom, prosperity and good fortune in our lives. On this day, devotees also keep fasting from dawn to dusk to worship Lord Ganesha with devotion and dedication.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, rituals, puja timing, significance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On