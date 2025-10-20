Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Important dos and don’ts to follow while performing aarti on Deepawali for good fortune

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Diwali, or Deepawali, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marking the triumph of good over evil. This year, it falls on October 20, 2025, and is celebrated with diyas, rangoli, prayers, and family gatherings. The main day, Lakshmi Puja, commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Homes are decorated, and devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Essential dos and don’ts for performing puja on October 20. (Google Gemini)

For 2025, the puja muhurat is from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM. To ensure a smooth and successful worship, here are some essential dos and don’ts to follow during Lakshmi Puja.

Dos for Diwali Puja

Clean and decorate: Keep your home and workplace clean, well-lit, and decorate with diyas, lights, flowers, rangoli, and candles to invite prosperity.

Place Manglik Kalash: Keep a coconut-coated Manglik Kalash at both sides of your entrance for auspiciousness.

Puja setup: Position the altar in the northeast corner; idols should face east, and devotees sit with their backs to the north. (Also read: Happy Diwali 2025🎇: 151 wishes, images, greetings, messages, GIFs to share with family and friends on WhatsApp🪔 )

Lakshmi Puja on Diwali includes prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Use a red cloth: Spread a red cloth at the puja area, place idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Shodasha on it.

Include valuables: Place gold, silver, or precious items near the altar for good fortune.

Pradoshkaal timing: Ensure the puja is performed during the pradoshkaal for maximum auspiciousness.

Don’ts for Diwali Puja

Avoid glass idols; prefer clay or silver.

Don’t leave footwear at the entrance, as it’s believed to repel Goddess Lakshmi.

Never leave the puja area unattended; ensure the lamp keeps burning throughout the night.

Avoid money-related transactions, loans, or borrowing during Diwali.

Do not gift leather, sharp items, or crackers, considered inauspicious.

Avoid iron utensils and leaving trash on the doorstep or terrace.

Refrain from non-vegetarian food and liquor during the festival.

The above dos and don’ts are based on traditional beliefs and customs. Observing them is optional and meant for cultural guidance. Individual practices may vary.