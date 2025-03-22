Eid 2025 crescent moon sighting date for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Will Eid-ul-Fitr fall on March 31 or April 1?

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr transcends geographical boundaries, connecting millions of Muslims in a shared expression of faith and festivity where from bustling markets adorned with festive lights to serene morning prayers in open-air courtyards, the essence of Eid is felt across continents. For many, it is also a time to reconnect with loved ones, travel to hometowns and strengthen family bonds. Eid 2025 moon-sighting date: Will Eid-ul-Fitr fall on March 31 or April 1 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh?(File Photo)

Unlike the fixed Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, making new moon sighting a crucial event in deciding the start of every new month, including Shawwal, which begins with Eid-ul-Fitr. Hence, the moon-sighting committees, along with similar bodies across the world, officially confirm the date just before the end of Ramadan each year.

Festivities and family traditions

Eid-ul-Fitr, often called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is one of the most joyous occasions in the Islamic calendar as it is a time of spiritual renewal, family gatherings and community bonding. Since it is the first day after a month of fasting, Eid is celebrated with lavish feasts, new attire, heartfelt greetings and generous giving.

The date of Eid-Ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the moon.

A key tradition is Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable contribution that ensures everyone, especially the less fortunate, can partake in the celebrations. Across homes, tables are adorned with traditional treats such as sheer khurma, baklava, maamoul and samosas, each dish carrying cultural significance and nostalgia.

As we approach Eid al-Fitr 2025, the anticipation grows, bringing with it an air of excitement and joy. Whether you are celebrating with a long weekend getaway, a heartfelt family reunion, or simply cherishing moments of gratitude, Eid is a beautiful reminder of life’s blessings and the power of community.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 moon sighting date for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

This year, South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which typically began Ramadan a day later than Muslims in Middle East and those in the Western countries, will gear up to sight the crescent moon on March 30, 2025 corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

The festival of Eid marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan.(HT File Photo)

If the moon is sighted in these South Asian nations on March 30th evening, after the maghrib prayers, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. However, if the crescent or new moon is sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days, pushing Eid to April 1, 2025.

A much-anticipated holiday break

Eid holidays are a cherished time for travel, relaxation and reconnecting with loved ones where people will be making plans for staycations, family reunions and festive gatherings. Whether it is a beach getaway, an indulgent brunch or a simple celebration at home, Eid 2025 promises moments of joy and gratitude.

So, as we wait for the crescent moon to light up the night sky, let us embrace the spirit of Eid with open hearts, spreading love, kindness and unity. Eid Mubarak!