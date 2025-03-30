Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent not sighted in New Zealand, Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 on April 01

Eid 2025 moon sighting: Muslims in New Zealand to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 01, 2025 as Shawwal 1446 AH crescent not sighted tonight.(Image by Unsplash)

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, the Muslim community in New Zealand awaits the joyous festivities of Eid al-Fitr 2025 however, this year, the much-anticipated celebration will take place on April 01, as the Shawwal 1446 AH crescent moon remained unseen on Sunday. The moon sighting result was announced by the Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ).

For Muslims in New Zealand, Ramadan began on March 2, 2025, marking a month of fasting, prayer, self-reflection and charity. As one of the holiest times of the year, Ramadan is a period of spiritual renewal, where individuals strive for personal growth while strengthening their connection with their faith and community.

A united celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

Following the official declaration, FIANZ extended heartfelt Eid Al-Fitr greetings to Muslims across the country, emphasizing the importance of unity, gratitude and generosity. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a time of joyous gatherings, communal prayers and sumptuous feasts shared with loved ones. Families prepare traditional delicacies, exchange gifts and engage in charitable acts, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can partake in the celebration.

New Zealand Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE updates.(Image by FIANZ)

A global celebration with local traditions

While New Zealand prepares for Eid on April 01, different countries will mark the occasion based on their own moon sighting reports. This variation adds a unique charm to Eid, as diverse cultures bring their own traditions and flavours to the festivities.

Whether it is the aroma of biryani, sheer khurma or freshly baked sweets, Eid remains a time of joy, reflection and togetherness for Muslims worldwide. As the countdown to Eid begins, New Zealand’s Muslim community looks forward to embracing the spirit of togetherness, faith and festivity. Eid Mubarak!