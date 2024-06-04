Global Running Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Global Running Day 2024: Running has a lot of benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles, as well as boosting the immune system of the body. Running every day, even for a short distance, helps in alleviating symptoms of anxiety and stress and helps in boosting mood. Running has a positive impact on both physical as well as mental health. It is advised by health experts to go for a run every morning. To emphasise on the significance of running and the benefits that the activity has on the body, Global Running Day is observed every year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, Global Running Day will be celebrated on June 5. (Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Global Running Day is observed on the first Wednesday of the month of June. This year, Global Running Day falls on June 5.

History:

In the year 2009, the United States observed National Running Day as the day to create awareness about the benefits of running, as well as recognise the efforts of the runners. The day was aimed at bringing together people who love running. Soon it garnered global support and became a phenomenon. Since then, Global Running Day is observed on the first Wednesday of the month of June every year.

Significance:

The day is observed with the intention of highlighting the health benefits of running every day. It also celebrates the history of running and aims to bring together people who love this activity. The best way to observe the day is by participating in a marathon that is supporting a cause. Running helps in alleviating symptoms of heart diseases, strengthen the muscles and keeps the body healthy. We can also educate ourselves about the benefits of running and start imbibing this activity in our daily routine.