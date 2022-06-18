Happy Father's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes to share with your father

Happy Father's Day 2022: The special day is almost here. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 19. On this day, the fathers and the father figures of our lives are acknowledged and their impact on our lives are appreciated. Fathers are always our hero – they teach us the importance of resilience and dedication. From growing up perched on our fathers’ shoulders to watching them be our best friends to running to them every time we face a problem in life – they are our first love and our idol. On Father's Day, their efforts in making our lives better and easier are recognised.

This is the day to pamper our fathers and let them know that without them, we are nothing. On this day, children prepare gifts and plan the day to make their father and father figures feel special. We have curated a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your father on this day and let them know how much they mean to you. Take a look:

Happy Father's Day to my first love and my hero. Without you, I would have never learnt the importance of dedication, focus and the strive to be better in life.

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." ― Umberto Eco, Foucault's Pendulum

You're my hero, dad. From watching the world under the safe cocoon of your arms to watching you be the wind beneath my wings, there's no one like you.

"Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes." ― Markus Zusak, The Book Thief

Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. Every child thinks that their dad is the best and none of them are wrong! You're my favourite human.

"That was when the world wasn't so big and I could see everywhere. It was when my father was a hero and not a human." ― Markus Zusak, I Am the Messenger

"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." ― Prevost Abbe, Manon Lescaut

You're the one I run to in case of problems, and also when I am super excited to share a happy news. You're my main man. Happy Father's Day.

"There is nothing that moves a loving father's soul quite like his child's cry." ― Joni Eareckson Tada

Happy Father's Day! May this day bring to you happiness, prosperity and a long life. You're the best!