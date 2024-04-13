Happy Poila Baisakh 2024: 25 best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share on Bengali New Year
This year, Pohela Boishakh or Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Nobo Borso, will be celebrated in West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, April 14 and interestingly coincides with other regional festivals in India like Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam. On this day, people wear new clothes, visit temples, eat delicious preparations and spend time with their loved ones on this day while Bengalis greet each other by saying Shubho Nabo Barsho, which translates to 'Happy New Year'.
As the festival is at out doorstep, we gathered a list of best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status to share with your family and friends on Bengali New Year -
- “Subho Noboborsho! May this new year bring you joy, prosperity, and success. 🎉🌼”
- “Wishing you a year filled with laughter, love, and new beginnings. Happy Poila Baisakh! 🌞💐”
- “As the sun rises on Poila Baisakh, may your life be filled with brightness and happiness. 🌅😊”
- “Let's celebrate the beauty of new beginnings and the richness of our culture. Subho Nababarsho! 🎊🎇”
- “Sending you warm wishes on Bengali New Year. May your days be blessed with peace and harmony. 🕊️🌺”
- “On this auspicious occasion, may Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and prosperity. Subho Noboborsho! 💰🙏”
- “Wishing you a year filled with sweet moments and cherished memories. Happy Poila Baisakh! 🍬🎈”
- “May the fragrance of blossoming flowers fill your life with happiness and positivity. Subho Nababarsho! 🌸😇”
- “Let's welcome the new year with open arms and hopeful hearts. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌞❤️”
- “Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and joyful year ahead. Subho Noboborsho! 🎁💫”
- “May this Poila Baisakh bring new opportunities and success into your life. Happy New Year! 🌟🌿”
- “Wishing you and your family a year filled with togetherness and love. Subho Nababarsho! 👨👩👧👦❤️”
- “May the colors of Poila Baisakh paint your life with happiness and good fortune. Subho Noboborsho! 🎨🌈”
- “On this special day, let's embrace our traditions and celebrate the spirit of Bengali New Year. Subho Noboborsho! 🎊🎶”
- “May the melody of Rabindra Sangeet accompany you throughout the year. Happy Poila Baisakh! 🎶📚”
- “Wishing you a year filled with delicious sweets, joyful moments, and wonderful surprises. Subho Nababarsho! 🍬🎉”
- “As the sun sets on the old year, let's welcome the new year with hope and positivity. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌇💖”
- “May the new year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations. Subho Noboborsho! ✨🌠”
- “Sending you warm hugs and best wishes on Poila Baisakh. May your year be as vibrant as spring flowers. 🌺🤗”
- “May your home be filled with laughter, prosperity, and harmony this Bengali New Year. Subho Nababarsho! 🏡💕”
- “Wishing you success in all your endeavors and happiness in every moment. Happy Poila Baisakh! 🌟😊”
- “May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga be with you on this auspicious occasion. Subho Noboborsho! 🙏🌼”
- “Let's welcome the new year with renewed enthusiasm and a positive outlook. Happy Bengali New Year! 🌞🌿”
- “May the sweet melodies of folk songs fill your heart with joy and peace. Subho Nababarsho! 🎶💖”
- “Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and memorable moments. Happy Poila Baisakh! ❤️🎊”
