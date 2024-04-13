This year, Pohela Boishakh or Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Nobo Borso, will be celebrated in West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, April 14 and interestingly coincides with other regional festivals in India like Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam. On this day, people wear new clothes, visit temples, eat delicious preparations and spend time with their loved ones on this day while Bengalis greet each other by saying Shubho Nabo Barsho, which translates to 'Happy New Year'.

Happy Poila Baisakh 2024: 25 best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share on Bengali New Year (Photo by Ralliwolf)